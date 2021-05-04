City working on lower building heights in Southside, Sunnyside, near downtown

Flagstaff City Council directed staff to move forward with work that could lead to a reduction in building heights in several areas of Flagstaff last week.
The new neighborhood commercial zone that city staff is developing would lower maximum building heights from 60 feet to 45 feet, or about three stories.
Once the zone is created, the city could then reclassify the Southside and Sunnyside neighborhoods and an area north of downtown within the new community commercial zone, thus lowering building height in those areas.
For many residents, the effort has been a long time coming, and mainly a result of the controversy over The Hub student housing development. Renamed The Jack, that development outraged many Southside residents -- as well as many in Flagstaff as a whole.
Residents said its height and size was not in character with the rest of the historic Southside neighborhood.
The reduction in height is also in line with other development plans that the city council has passed. Those include the High Occupancy Housing Plan, which outlined how large apartments should be regulated, and the Southside Neighborhood Plan.
In particular, the Southside plan was developed with close and frequent consultation of residents of that neighborhood.
And city staff told Council last week that public outreach will continue as work on the new zone continues.
City Zoning Manager Dan Symer said that before staff seek to rezone Southside, Sunnyside or areas near downtown, they will be reaching out to residents and business owners in those areas to host meetings and solicit feedback.
Still, Symer said that even with that work still to come, it is likely staff could have the zoning amendments in front of Council for a final decision before their summer break in July.
When it comes to community outreach, Symer said, staff will begin with Southside, then Townsite and downtown, and finally Sunnyside.
Symer said it is staff’s experience that the best way to reach many residents of Sunnyside is to hold in-person events and go door to door. And given the in-person nature of those strategies, they hope to hold off somewhat in order to allow the situation around COVID-19 to continue to improve.
Council was supportive overall of the work last week.
“You know, we’ve heard from many members of the public […] in the previous outreach, and then to us directly about this issue tonight, so I’m comfortable with this direction,” Vice Mayor Becky Daggett said.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said he was more skeptical of the potential changes but called the current move a “baby step,” one he was happy to see play out for now.
