City to host meet and greet Dec. 9 as leaders vet new police chief for Flagstaff

As the City of Flagstaff continues its search for a new police chief, it will be hosting a virtual meet and greet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday so community members have a chance learn more about the three current candidates.
The finalists for the position include interim Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman, Kenneth Miller of Greenville, South Carolina, and Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Surprise Geoff Leggett.
The event, hosted via Microsoft Teams, will begin with each of the three candidates providing an introduction about themselves including their previous education and experience and how it relates to the police chief position. After all introductions have been completed, participants in the meeting will have an opportunity to submit questions for the police chief candidates to answer.
Those interested in the event can join by selecting the link: https://bit.ly/3g3EAyQ, or using the phone by dialing 520-415-3558, conference ID: 594049423#. All participants may then provide feedback about the three candidates using the feedback form on the city’s website: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/forms.aspx?FID=236.
Miller is currently a managing member of the Cerulean Management Group, LLC. Previously Miller has held positions as the police chief for City of Greenville Police Department, police chief for City of Greensboro Police Department and deputy police chief of City of Charlotte Police Department. Miller has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science/Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Public Administration.
As Assistant Chief of Police for Surprise, Leggett oversees 202 employees and a budget of $31.5 million, assists the police chief and oversees all internal investigations, use of force and shooting investigations. Prior to his position in Surprise he was the director of Law Enforcement Training at Glendale Community College and a Lieutenant for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Leggett has a bachelor’s degree in Police Science and Administration and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Musselman is from Flagstaff and currently holds the interim police chief position. Musselman has held the positions of deputy police chief, police lieutenant, police sergeant, and police corporal/detective during his 28 years of service with the Flagstaff Police Department. Musselman has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a master’s degree in Public Administration and completed the FBI National Academy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.