City to host meet and greet Dec. 9 as leaders vet new police chief for Flagstaff

As the City of Flagstaff continues its search for a new police chief, it will be hosting a virtual meet and greet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday so community members have a chance learn more about the three current candidates.

The finalists for the position include interim Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman, Kenneth Miller of Greenville, South Carolina, and Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Surprise Geoff Leggett.

The event, hosted via Microsoft Teams, will begin with each of the three candidates providing an introduction about themselves including their previous education and experience and how it relates to the police chief position. After all introductions have been completed, participants in the meeting will have an opportunity to submit questions for the police chief candidates to answer.

Those interested in the event can join by selecting the link: https://bit.ly/3g3EAyQ, or using the phone by dialing 520-415-3558, conference ID: 594049423#. All participants may then provide feedback about the three candidates using the feedback form on the city’s website: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/forms.aspx?FID=236.