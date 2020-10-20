City to host forum on Prop 436 ahead of November election

The City of Flagstaff will host a virtual town hall on Thursday to answer constituent questions on Proposition 436.

Proposition 436 is ballot measure that would allow the city to continue collecting a 1% general sales tax.

The current 1% general sales tax rate that was first adopted in 1964 and is currently set to expire in November 2024.

The general sales tax is imposed on the gross income received from engaging in taxable business activities in the city, as set forth in the Model City Tax Code (Chapter 3-05 of the City Code) and state law.

The 1% general sales tax generates revenues for the City of Flagstaff general operations.

The virtual town hall will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. The meeting can be accessed through the following link: www.flagstaff.az.gov/2105/Election.

