Flooding: that’s the topic of two planned community meetings hosted by the city of Flagstaff this month.

City officials plan to discuss preparations for monsoon season and answer questions from residents.

The first meeting, planned for Monday, May 8, 5:30 – 7 p.m at the Flagstaff City Hall council chambers, will focus on the northwest side of town. That meeting will be most relevant to residents who live in the Coconino Estates and Coyote Springs neighborhoods.

Then a meeting the next week on Monday May 15, 5:30 – 7 p.m. also at the council chambers in city hall will focus on flooding risk on the eastern side of the city, particularly focusing on the areas of Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhood.

The meetings will be streamed online and can be viewed at flagstaff.az.gov/1461/Streaming-City-Council-Meetings. Complete recordings of the meetings will also be uploaded to the City’s website after the meetings.

While both meetings will be streamed, virtual participation, such as asking questions virtually, will not be available for either meeting. Residents should attend in person to ask specific questions or email questions to info@pipelinewestflooding.com for the west side meeting and contact info@museumfloodprojects.com for information on the east side meeting.

For reference, a map of Flagstaff neighborhoods and subdivisions is available here.

Reasonable efforts will be made to assist and accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting. If you need assistance, please email sarah.langley@flagstaffaz.gov.