Work will begin this week on several roads throughout Flagstaff.

On Wednesday, city crews will begin to chip seal roadways including High Country Trail, Blackbird Roost, Riordan Road, Grandview Drive, Walgreens Street, McCracken Circle, Steve’s Blvd, Gemini Road, Latrobe Circle, La Costa Lane, La Quinta Way, and Harris Way

The work is anticipated to conclude by June 20, weather permitting.

City officials say the public should anticipate traffic impacts near these locations for the duration of the work, including temporary traffic restrictions, noise, and dust. The City will attempt to maintain access to businesses and residences.

This work is part of the City’s 2023 Streets Maintenance Program and is funded by Proposition 406 - Road Repair and Street Safety (RRSS) Initiative, a 20-year dedicated sales tax for road repair and street safety projects approved by Flagstaff voters in 2014.

City officials say they are committed to repairing and improving streets and roadways in Flagstaff.

For additional information regarding this or other projects associated with the RRSS improvements, visit the City’s website at www.flagstaff.az.gov/roadsafety.