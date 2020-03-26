City stresses caution in interactions with first responders to prevent virus spread

City officials are urging residents to do their part in protecting first responders from the coronavirus as the crisis continues.
The city of Flagstaff encourages our community to take the following considerations when requesting emergency medical services:
• If you have minor to moderate symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (which include a cough, fever, difficulty breathing or a runny nose), first consult via telephone with your primary doctor.
• If you do not have a primary doctor, you can also contact the Coconino County COVID-19 hotline at (928) 679-7300.
• If your condition worsens and you feel like you are having a true medical emergency, call 911.
• During the call be sure to relay important information to the dispatcher, including if you have any general illness type symptoms (cough, fever, difficulty breathing or runny nose), recent travel and if you’ve been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.
• Relaying this information is important for responding public safety personnel to arrive on scene with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment.
• If you call 911 for a reason other than COVID-19, it is still critical to tell dispatchers if you have any general sickness type symptoms (cough, fever, difficulty breathing or runny nose).
• If you flag down emergency responders on the street, be sure to shout out before they meet you if you have any general illness type symptoms (cough, fever, difficulty breathing or runny nose).
• Do not visit the Police Department or a fire station in person for an evaluation of whether you have contracted COVID-19.
