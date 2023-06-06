The City of Flagstaff is soliciting community review and feedback on the second draft of the Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan.

The public participation opportunity includes a community meeting and a 40-day public comment period.

Public participation opportunities will allow citizens to review the plan, learn how the plan may affect them, comment on the plan, and contribute to ongoing communication to resolve concerns. Details on how to participate are listed below.

An in-person meeting is planned on June 14, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Flagstaff Aquaplex Community Room at 1702 N Fourth St.

An online survey is also available from June 6 - July 16 on the city’s community forum website.

The public meeting will begin with a short presentation on the Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan, highlighting plan changes and proposed ideas put forth by the community and stakeholders, followed by the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback through interactive stations. The trail plan proposal will be revised using community and partner input for this comment period.

This is the second phase of community input for this plan.

In June 2022, the City held a public comment period for the plan’s first draft through an online survey and a public meeting. Since then, community input has been used to develop the second draft of the trail plan.

The Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan’s purpose is to design a trail system for implementation in the Greater Observatory Mesa Natural Area.

The plan includes recommendations for restoration and defines appropriate uses of a final completed trail system. Citizens are encouraged to review and provide input on developing a final trail plan concept.

The City of Flagstaff will use the final plan to direct future management and trail implementation.

If you have questions about the Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan or the upcoming public meeting, please contact Robert Wallace at robert.wallace@flagstaffaz.gov.