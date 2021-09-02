City PnZ shoots down 39-unit condominium project at Presidio in the Pines

“We are very unhappy about this because we feel very misled — we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on our house and we were told there might be a church going into that lot. This all came as a huge surprise for us; if we had known this, we wouldn’t have bought our house when we did and where we did,” Johnson told the commission.

Johnson added that she worried that the units would be bought up by investors and rented out to college students or as vacation rentals that would change the neighborhood for the worse.

Traffic was another significant concern brought up by residents. Residents of Presidio said the area has significant traffic issues and not enough parking -- something they said left some of them feeling hounded by their homeowners association already -- and said this would only worsen the situation.

About 60 Presidio residents signed a petition opposing the project.

For his part, Cunningham pointed out that with only 39 units, the traffic impacts would be minimal and based on the projects location abutting Woody Mountain Road, most traffic would likely exit right onto the road rather than traveling through the rest of the community.