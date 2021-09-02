City PnZ shoots down 39-unit condominium project at Presidio in the Pines

An Arizona developer may be going back to the drawing board after the Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission, under pressure from neighbors, shot down a proposed project that would have completed the Presidio in the Pines subdivision.
Longtime developer Miramonte Homes had proposed construction of a 39-unit condominium project to be built on a 2.7-acre section of property on the southeast edge of the Presidio subdivision that borders both Interstate 40 and Woody Mountain Road.
The 39 units would have been contained within a trio of three-story structures with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Whitney Cunningham with Miramonte Homes said they hoped the project would provide additional units at a somewhat lower price point than traditional single-family homes to a city that declared a housing emergency just last year.
But those plans were dashed when the zoning commission voted 3-2 to deny the proposal last week.
Commissioners Marie Jones and Carole Mandino both voted in favor of the project moving forward, while Eric Nolan, Ricardo Guthrie and Lloyd Paul voted against it.
Discussion amongst the commissioners was fairly short prior to the vote. Both Jones and Mandino voiced reasons to support the project, but those in opposition to it largely stayed quiet.
Nolan indicated he voted against the project because of concerns with the amount of trash generated by future residents. Nolan said he is very concerned about the amount of trash that Flagstaff residents are currently sending to the city’s landfill and indicated that approving the project would only worsen the situation.
Meanwhile, Paul said he was sympathetic to concerns brought up by residents at the meeting.
Existing residents of Presidio came out in force against the project, citing concerns over traffic, the changing character of the neighborhood and saying they felt misled by the developer because of the original purpose of the parcel.
As originally planned, the area would have been used to house a church, commercial property or community center of some kind. But Cunningham said given the area's location outside a designated city community center, putting housing on the area made sense.
And Cunningham said the Flagstaff City Council seemed to agree with that move in December when the body unanimously approved multifamily housing as a use on the property with a permit.
Cunningham said they were simply seeking the permit for that use.
Meanwhile, some residents said the change from the land use for a church or commercial to multifamily housing left them feeling duped. Summer Johnson was one such resident who spoke and said she and her family live just a few doors down from where the project was planned.
“We are very unhappy about this because we feel very misled — we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on our house and we were told there might be a church going into that lot. This all came as a huge surprise for us; if we had known this, we wouldn’t have bought our house when we did and where we did,” Johnson told the commission.
Johnson added that she worried that the units would be bought up by investors and rented out to college students or as vacation rentals that would change the neighborhood for the worse.
Traffic was another significant concern brought up by residents. Residents of Presidio said the area has significant traffic issues and not enough parking -- something they said left some of them feeling hounded by their homeowners association already -- and said this would only worsen the situation.
About 60 Presidio residents signed a petition opposing the project.
For his part, Cunningham pointed out that with only 39 units, the traffic impacts would be minimal and based on the projects location abutting Woody Mountain Road, most traffic would likely exit right onto the road rather than traveling through the rest of the community.
Cunningham also said they believe that the area isn’t as good of a fit for a church or commercial project as it is somewhat out of the way. A better location would be nearer to the intersection of Woody Mountain Road and West Route 66.
Cunningham added that the original plans for Presidio in the Pines also called for multifamily projects to be included in the subdivision. One tract would have contained a 200-unit apartment complex, but in the end, that area instead became just 40 single-family homes.
“When you take the development master plan from all the way back in 2004, it was anticipated that you would have almost 800 dwelling units within the subdivision. That hasn’t occurred,” Cunningham said. “What we’re trying to do is respond to the city’s housing emergency declaration from late last year by providing a form of housing that is more affordable than single-family residential housing is in Flagstaff today.”
Had it been approved, 10% of the units within the project, four units total, would have been sold at or below 100% of the area median income. The remaining units would then have been sold at the market rate.
