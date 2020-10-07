City plans virtual event for Indigenous Peoples Day Monday

The city of Flagstaff will host an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Oct. 12, but because of COVID-19 that celebration will be held virtually.

The online sessions will include a range of topics throughout the day with a focus on education and building relationships. The sessions are open to the public.

The celebration will open at 9 a.m. with a traditional prayer, land acknowledgement and feature a proclamation recognizing the day leading into guest speakers starting at 10 a.m.

Throughout the day, speakers will present on topics varying from the pre-contact indigenous recipes, cultural fire management, The Lasting Indigenous Family Enrichment Program and criminal justice in Flagstaff.

For more information, or to register for one of the presentations, contact Rose Toehe, Coordinator for Indigenous Initiatives for the city at (928) 213-2070 or at rose.toehe@flagstaffaz.gov.

You will need to provide your name, email, phone number and which presentations you want to attend.

