City passes future-defining neighborhood plan for Southside

And Harris said that often meant getting out of the meeting hall and onto the streets.

“After our first community meeting, we looked at all the people who had signed in and where they lived and a lot of those people weren’t from here, weren’t from the neighborhood. So we stopped and said nope, this is not working, because we have people from everywhere else talking about what should happen in Southside,” Harris said. "So we had to go out and literally knock on doors to get people to come out.”

The plan's passage comes as the neighborhood finds itself in somewhat of a flux period. At the same time, development interests are eyeing certain sections of the neighborhood, the Lone Tree Overpass, which voters approved in 2018 and would connect Lone Tree to Route 66 over the railway tracks, could redefine the easternmost section of the Southside.

Meanwhile, a flood control project by the Army Corps of Engineers may mean the neighborhood is one step closer to solving localized flooding issues and eliminating restrictions that have prevented residents from fully investing in their own properties.

But just because Council passed the plan does not mean the work is over. As a guidance document, the plan outlines numerous infrastructure needs and policy changes the city council may now implement.