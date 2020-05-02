City of Williams looks to replace old water and sewer lines, build new lines to Bearizona

The Kaibab National Forest is asking for public comment on a new proposal to replace old water lines and build a new water and sewer line to Bearizona.
The current water line used by the city of Williams was installed 86 years ago. The water line transports two water types within one line, causing a burden on the city's water treatment facilities, Kaibab National Forest said in a press release. Bearizona, the 160-acre wildlife park east of Williams, currently pumps and hauls sewage to the wastewater processing facility.
The potable and raw water lines would be installed along portions of the existing water line as well as within a new water line corridor. The new line would be 8.9-miles long from Dogtown Well No. 3 to a proposed water tank on the north side of High School Hill. The new raw water line would extend 8.3 miles from Dogtown Reservoir to the city's water treatment plant in downtown Williams.
The existing water line, which consists of 1.9 miles of potable water line and 6.4 miles of raw water line, would remain in place for system backup. Water line construction would occur over a two-year period, with most work anticipated to take place during the summers of 2020 and 2021.
"The addition of new dual-system water line would alleviate the maintenance burden that the existing and aging water line adds and reduce the overall cost at the city's water treatment plant by reducing the amount of water treated," the Kaibab National Forest said.
Anyone looking to comment on the environmental assessment must do so during the 30-day comment period and be postmarked or sent by June 1, 2020.
Electronic comments, including attachments, may be emailed to comments-southwestern-kaibab@usda.gov. Include "Dogtown Water Pipeline Project" in the subject line. Submit comments by mail to: Supervisor's Office, Kaibab National Forest, Attn: Sue Farley, Environmental Coordinator, 800 South 6th Street, Williams, AZ 86046. Send comments via facsimile to 928-625-8208, and please use the subject line "Dogtown Water Pipeline Project."
