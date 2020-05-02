City of Williams looks to replace old water and sewer lines, build new lines to Bearizona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kaibab National Forest is asking for public comment on a new proposal to replace old water lines and build a new water and sewer line to Bearizona.

The current water line used by the city of Williams was installed 86 years ago. The water line transports two water types within one line, causing a burden on the city's water treatment facilities, Kaibab National Forest said in a press release. Bearizona, the 160-acre wildlife park east of Williams, currently pumps and hauls sewage to the wastewater processing facility.

The potable and raw water lines would be installed along portions of the existing water line as well as within a new water line corridor. The new line would be 8.9-miles long from Dogtown Well No. 3 to a proposed water tank on the north side of High School Hill. The new raw water line would extend 8.3 miles from Dogtown Reservoir to the city's water treatment plant in downtown Williams.

The existing water line, which consists of 1.9 miles of potable water line and 6.4 miles of raw water line, would remain in place for system backup. Water line construction would occur over a two-year period, with most work anticipated to take place during the summers of 2020 and 2021.