City of Page lays off employees as sales tax revenues fall

Every year, Coldwell said about 4.5 million tourists pass through the city either to visit Horseshoe Bend or Lake Powell, or simply on their way to one of the surrounding national parks. And many of those tourists are coming from places such as Europe, Asia or the east coast of the United States.

But given the fear around the coronavirus and the travel restrictions in place, Coldwell said they likely won’t see nearly any of those tourists. As a result, the city would see a significant drop in the city’s sales tax revenue.

Coldwell said at most, they may still see people visiting from within about a 500-mile radius such as families who might be looking to get away for just a few days.

Leaders at the city of Flagstaff, which was already looking at a tight budget prior to the crisis, may be faced with similar challenges as the city sees revenues fall. The city council and staff are set to discuss the upcoming city budget later on in April.

Robert Maxim, a research associate at the Brookings Institution, said local governments across the state and the nation are likely to experience similar funding gaps because of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.