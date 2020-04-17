City of Page lays off employees as sales tax revenues fall

As projected revenues plummeted, the city of Page laid off about 14% of its municipal staff this week.
Page City Manager Darren Coldwell said as city officials have been speaking to local business leaders, they now expect revenues to drop about 33% due to lost sales tax.
That essentially puts the city back at the level of funding it had in 2015, Coldwell added, prior to the growth the city has recently experienced.
The layoffs, which equal 25 of the city’s 175 employees, essentially eliminated everyone working in the public works department, at Horseshoe Bend, in summer recreation programs and at the Page Public Library.
The directors of the four divisions were not let go, but all are now working at the library, Coldwell said. That should mean, despite laying off staff, the library will remain in operation.
Horseshoe Bend also remains open, although it will no longer be staffed with parking attendants and other workers.
Coldwell said the city decided to make cuts in those four areas after looking at the budget and determining which departments had been most affected by the crisis.
Making the decision to let employees go was not an easy one Coldwell said, although at this time he is hoping they will be able to rehire many of the staff members that were laid off.
Every year, Coldwell said about 4.5 million tourists pass through the city either to visit Horseshoe Bend or Lake Powell, or simply on their way to one of the surrounding national parks. And many of those tourists are coming from places such as Europe, Asia or the east coast of the United States.
But given the fear around the coronavirus and the travel restrictions in place, Coldwell said they likely won’t see nearly any of those tourists. As a result, the city would see a significant drop in the city’s sales tax revenue.
Coldwell said at most, they may still see people visiting from within about a 500-mile radius such as families who might be looking to get away for just a few days.
Leaders at the city of Flagstaff, which was already looking at a tight budget prior to the crisis, may be faced with similar challenges as the city sees revenues fall. The city council and staff are set to discuss the upcoming city budget later on in April.
Robert Maxim, a research associate at the Brookings Institution, said local governments across the state and the nation are likely to experience similar funding gaps because of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
“A lot of cities, and especially those that rely on sales tax, are going to have huge budget holes blown in them, and so it’s going to be difficult for municipalities to respond [to the crisis] on their own,” Maxim said. “That’s where, in my opinion, the federal government needs to be doing more for states and localities.”
So far, Maxim said the majority of the money the federal government has approved to send local governments is dedicated specifically for coronavirus response. But in Maxim's opinion, more money needs to be sent to help mitigate the effects of all the lost tax revenue caused by the economic shutdown.
