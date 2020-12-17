City of Flagstaff Year in Review: A pandemic and pension policy

With restrictions still in place, the year inside and out of city hall was dominated by COVID-19. But between business closures and mask mandates, Flagstaff City Council was able to address some of its policy priorities. Here's a look at the top city stories of 2020:
Businesses shut down
In a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic, it is not surprising that one of the biggest stories of 2020 was also one of the most drastic actions taken by the City of Flagstaff to prevent its spread.
The same day school closures were announced across the state, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans became the first Arizona mayor to place restrictions on businesses to help prevent the spread of the virus. Restaurants across Flagstaff were required to operate in a take-out only model, and bars, gyms and entertainment venues were closed on March 17.
The city’s power to close and restrict businesses was soon taken away by Gov. Doug Ducey's office after a definition of essential services was released.
Public safety debt
Just how impactful has the unfunded public safety pension debt been on the city’s finances? Well, during a year that featured a global pandemic, the efforts taken to pay down the debt give it the No. 2 spot.
At the beginning of the year, the debt owed by the city to pay for the retirement and pensions of firefighters and police officers had risen to over $111 million.
In June, the Flagstaff City Council and staff put the final touches on a plan to refinance the debt, using city facilities as leverage to borrow money and pay off the debt, and saving taxpayers an estimated $65 million over the next 30 years in the process.
Police funding
Police funding and protests garnered the No. 2 spot on the list of public safety and courts articles of the year and it would be remiss if the issue was absent on this list.
Following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the public made their voices heard throughout the summer both in favor and opposition to changes of police funding. After weeks of protests in front of city hall and in the streets, and several hours of comments to city council, the council opted to increase police funding somewhat for training.
The city also began working with the Southside Neighborhood Association on an education campaign on the experiences of Black residents in Flagstaff and the nation.
Community steps up
As COVID-19 impacted the economy and social services, neighbors, businesses and local organizations often took the lead to assist residents who had been hit the hardest. Nonprofits such as the Flagstaff Family Food Center, Flagstaff Shelter Services, Catholic Charities and Sunshine Rescue Mission jumped into high gear.
During a lapse in free lunches provided to children at schools, individuals and businesses gave out free lunches of their own.
And during a perceived absence of guidance for business from both the state and federal level, owners got together to figure out how to operate safely and when it might be best to simply close for a time.
Economic downturn
As the pandemic devastated the economy, the revenues collected by many local businesses and governments plummeted.
City staff told Council in September that the organization could see a drop in revenues of between $5 million and $15 million as a result of the pandemic.
The restaurant and travel industry took a huge hit this year as they were forced to operate with reduced capacity and many people simply stayed home.
Among the list of business that permanently closed this year have been El Capitan, the Farmers Market on Fourth Street and Smashburger.
Southside Neighborhood Plan
After decades of disregard for the area, the city passed a future-defining plan for the Southside neighborhood.
The plan was years in the making and developed with the critical assistance of Southside residents. Its passage represented a positive development for a historically majority minority neighborhood that has received little attention or help from the municipal government.
Although it will be up to city leaders to ensure the plan is followed and implemented, it outlines everything from long-needed infrastructure and floodplain improvements to the future development of the area.
Event permits
Just what kind of events were safe and what should be canceled was up for debate throughout the summer as the pandemic became the new normal. Early on, the council decided not to approve permits for the Flagstaff Community Market to occur outside city hall.
The decision upset many residents, especially after a graduation parade on Fourth Street that ended up featuring little in the way of social distancing was allowed to proceed.
Minimum wage study
In January, city council found itself embroiled in controversy and threatened with legal action over a study of the impacts of the city’s minimum wage law that is set to increase the minimum wage to $15 in January.
Supporters of the law worried the study was designed to show the law in a negative light and pointed to connections between the researchers, Rounds Consulting and the libertarian Goldwater Institute. Left-leaning residents accused Rounds Consulting of bias and some members of Council of conspiring against the minimum wage law.
For its part, Rounds Consulting dropped its contract with the city and threatened legal action for defamation by some councilmembers.
No bonds this year
At the beginning of this year, Flagstaff voters would have expected that this November’s election would have included questions on new sports facilities, city parks and affordable housing initiatives. The pandemic changed all of that.
Despite $154 million of requested bonds for parks, open space and housing, the council decided that with so many residents simply struggling to get by, it would be unreasonable to ask for more.
Voters did reapprove a 1% sales tax for the city’s general fund.
Rent for airlines
A flash point in the city’s efforts responding to COVID-19 came when airlines asked for abatements on rent at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. The request came as air travel plummeted nationally and airlines looked to cut costs and drop routes.
The Flagstaff airport received $18 million from the federal government, in part to cover the cost of rent abatements for airlines, but Council's approval still proved controversial to some councilmembers and residents who saw it as a handout to corporations while so many others struggled to get by.
