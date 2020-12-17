City of Flagstaff Year in Review: A pandemic and pension policy

+2 Amid pandemic, beloved Flagstaff businesses close for good while others plan return This week has been bittersweet for Grant Gardner who has owned and operated the El Capitan F…

Southside Neighborhood Plan

After decades of disregard for the area, the city passed a future-defining plan for the Southside neighborhood.

The plan was years in the making and developed with the critical assistance of Southside residents. Its passage represented a positive development for a historically majority minority neighborhood that has received little attention or help from the municipal government.

Although it will be up to city leaders to ensure the plan is followed and implemented, it outlines everything from long-needed infrastructure and floodplain improvements to the future development of the area.

Event permits

Just what kind of events were safe and what should be canceled was up for debate throughout the summer as the pandemic became the new normal. Early on, the council decided not to approve permits for the Flagstaff Community Market to occur outside city hall.

+10 Event permits raise questions in Flagstaff As far as Flagstaff City Council is concerned, large events are a no-go this summer, at leas…