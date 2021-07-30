City of Flagstaff updates mask requirements

With most school districts returning next week, the Republican governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman continue to issue clashing messages. Hoffman made the rounds with media outlets Thursday to strongly urge parents, teachers and staff to wear masks in school. She criticized state law for preventing schools from issuing full mandates.

“Right now school leaders have their hands tied by the laws that were put into place … where they cannot implement all of the policies that they need to keep their community safe,” Hoffman told ABC15 Arizona.

In June, as part of the state budget, Ducey signed a law banning public schools and charter schools from mandating masks or vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation on Wednesday night reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,337 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths remains at 1,373.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

“In other parts of the country, they are seeing large spikes in new infections mainly among people who have not been vaccinated,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said. “Here on the Navajo Nation, contact tracers are finding that many of the new positive cases are due to social and family gatherings where people let their guard down by not wearing masks and become infected with the virus. It only takes one person in a household to spread COVID-19 to a family and relatives.”

