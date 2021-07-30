City of Flagstaff updates mask requirements

The City of Flagstaff announced Thursday morning that masks will be required in city facilities starting 6 a.m. Friday. According to their announcement, “this requirement includes those who are fully vaccinated."
Flagstaff cited “the increase in COVID-19 community transmission” seen throughout Coconino County over the past few weeks in their announcement as part of the reason for the change. It is also in response to updated Center for Disease Control guidance announced Tuesday.
Recent updates to the CDC guidance recommend fully vaccinated individuals “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” among other changes. The CDC lists Coconino County as having a substantial rate of transmission.
“This requirement only applies to city facilities while indoors and does not to private businesses or establishments,” according to the announcement. “Private businesses and establishments still have the ability to require mask wearing inside in their business.”
Both the State of Arizona and Coconino County have not yet updated their recommendations based on this guidance.
As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona grows, worried officials in the state's major cities are reinstituting mask requirements in response to new federal guidelines.
Tempe will also enact mask mandates in city buildings regardless of people's vaccination status beginning Friday while Phoenix's will take effect next week. The mandates will make an exception for children under 6.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she directed the city manager on Wednesday to require a similar measure.
The Phoenix City Council voted in May to have the city automatically adjust mask policies to track with the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city said.
The CDC on Tuesday recommended that people in areas of substantial virus spread wear masks in indoor spaces whether or not they are vaccinated, citing the rapidly spreading delta variant.
Most of Arizona, including the Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson areas, meets the threshold for substantial community spread.
The state dashboard reported 1,759 confirmed new virus cases and 15 more deaths Thursday. That is a significant bump in a week where daily case numbers have been either 1,300- or 1,400-plus. Since the pandemic has started, Arizona has seen 923,204 cases and 18,200 deaths.
Gov. Doug Ducey has advocated against any public mask mandate and instead emphasized vaccination.
Nearly 6.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. Only 51.9% — or more than 3.7 million people — of the eligible population has received at least one dose. Over 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated.
With most school districts returning next week, the Republican governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman continue to issue clashing messages. Hoffman made the rounds with media outlets Thursday to strongly urge parents, teachers and staff to wear masks in school. She criticized state law for preventing schools from issuing full mandates.
“Right now school leaders have their hands tied by the laws that were put into place … where they cannot implement all of the policies that they need to keep their community safe,” Hoffman told ABC15 Arizona.
In June, as part of the state budget, Ducey signed a law banning public schools and charter schools from mandating masks or vaccination.
Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation on Wednesday night reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.
The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,337 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths remains at 1,373.
While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.
“In other parts of the country, they are seeing large spikes in new infections mainly among people who have not been vaccinated,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said. “Here on the Navajo Nation, contact tracers are finding that many of the new positive cases are due to social and family gatherings where people let their guard down by not wearing masks and become infected with the virus. It only takes one person in a household to spread COVID-19 to a family and relatives.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.