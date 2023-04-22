The City of Flagstaff is on track to train all municipal employees on sex trafficking prevention -- and they’ve partnered with experts at the Arizona Anti-trafficking Network (AAN) to do it.

AAN is a nonprofit that aims to end human trafficking in Arizona by raising awareness about exploitation and reducing demand for commercial sex.

The AAN devised CEASE — which stands for Cities Empowered Against Sexual Exploitation -- a training specifically designed for local governments and government employees.

The training has been rolled out in several cities across the state, and Coconino County is on track to be the first county to enlist AAN’s trainers to educate their employees on the topic.

The standardized CEASE training is an online module that has already been integrated into the City of Flagstaff’s existing digital training platform, according to Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton.

“We can train online; people can do it at the time of their choosing. It’s very effective,” Clifton said.

According to Michelle Rucker, the director of AAN’s CEASE Program, the training has been provided at no cost to the city. She said the course is meant to equip cities with the knowledge and tools they might need to effectively combat sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in their area.

“We know that sex trafficking happens in every single community in our state. It doesn’t matter if it’s a rural community or a major metropolitan area; a place that has significant wealth or a place that doesn’t,” Rucker said. “Anywhere between 5 and 10% of men buy sex or have bought sex in the last three years. We know we have individuals in our community willing to purchase sex, and it brings the opportunity for sex traffickers to offer people to be sold and exploited.”

Clifton said the training is an important tool for the city, and marks an important step forward.

In 2019, two Flagstaff police officers went undercover to massage parlors, took off their pants and allowed themselves to be touched sexually as part of an investigation into suspected human trafficking, sex trafficking and prostitution.

Last summer, details from the massage parlor sting, a joint operation between the Flagstaff Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security, were brought to light. Phoenix TV station ABC 15 first broke the story, broadcasting clips from a video deposition involving one of the undercover officers.

In August of 2022, Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman was placed on a non-punitive administrative leave as the department came under fire. Critiques about a lack of transparency in city government bubbled to the surface.

“[Human trafficking] is a topic that I think everybody should be aware of. I think transparency was a little bit at the root of the issue last summer, not necessarily by design,” Clifton said. “If we could go back and do it over again, we would do it with a little more transparency. We just would have been more open about things.”

Now, Clifton said, the city is taking a measured and intentional approach to combating sex trafficking in the community -- ensuring everyone on the municipal payroll has been trained by experts on best practices for helping victims and preventing exploitation.

“We have two things happening on parallel tracks. One is getting that policy buttoned up. The other is this training,” he said.

According to Musselman, the Flagstaff Police Department has been moving toward a new policy specifically for undercover officers.

“We’re working on a VICE policy that touches on trafficking and other crimes. Rather than start from scratch, we looked at other policies just to get a framework. We feel we have a good framework,” Musselman said. “We do have a draft policy. We did send it to the anti-trafficking network to get their seal of approval.”

The police chief added that AAN has provided comments on the draft document, but those comments are still under review.

“We’ll meet again, go over the policy in its final form and then train the officers that it will impact,” Musselman said.

Flagstaff police officers will be required to complete the same digital CEASE training as every other city employee -- including new hires. According to Clifton, CEASE will become a mandatory course in the city’s onboarding process.

While it might seem strange for every municipal worker — from the public works plow driver to the myriad desk workers at City Hall -- to be required to receive training on human trafficking and sexual exploitation, Rucker says it’s an important way to inject potentially life-saving or life-changing knowledge into communities.

“I’ve been in this field for almost 10 years now. It takes a community response. It’s not necessarily only going to be folks from PD or the fire department who are going to interact with a victim,” Rucker said.

She said that for the most part crimes related to commercial sex and sexual exploitation are hidden from view. Transactions tend to take place online, and activity occurs in illicit massage parlors, motels or residential brothels — which are largely out of sight.

“About 79% of sex trafficking victims had contact with a hotel or a motel during their experience,” Rucker said. “Because of the nature of the crimes, we don’t typically have victims make disclosures -- and definitely not right away. It’s very rare that someone is going to Flag PD and raise their hand to say they’re a victim.”

In many cases, victims of sex trafficking or exploitation don’t self-identify as such.

“They likely fear for their lives because of the trauma they’ve endured. They likely have a trauma bond with their exploiter, which can lead to people protecting the people who are exploiting them. That’s brain chemistry and how it sometimes works,” she said.

Rucker said she used to take a poster from the 2008 Liam Neeson film, "Taken," into in-person CEASE trainings. She would point to the poster as an example of how Hollywood has planted misconceptions about human trafficking in the public consciousness.

Most people aren’t “snatched” or suddenly kidnapped into a life of modern slavery or sexual exploitation. A typical victim is vulnerable and meets a trafficker who slowly gains their trust and exploits their vulnerabilities.

“Being housing insecure, food insecure, having mental health issues, an unstable home life, being in foster care, a trafficker is finding this person, figuring out their vulnerability and exploiting that. They’re going to give them everything they need. Once they get confident that they have the person under their thumb, they’ll start exploiting them for commercial sex. It’s truly a long manipulation,” Rucker said. “It’s not like what you see in the movies.”

Sometimes what a vulnerable person craves is affection.

“It is relationship based. You have traffickers who are grooming victims, and it begins as the exploitation of an existing platonic, romantic, or familial relationship. To put a finer point on it, it is often a romantic relationship. Someone might think they’re dating someone and they turn around and exploit them,” Rucker said.

That experience can be disorienting or even embarrassing -- which further discourages victims from coming forward.

Rucker said, because of their more limited life experience when it comes to recognizing healthy and unhealthy relationships, adolescents are often at the greatest risk of falling prey to traffickers.

“Most people in prostitution start as sex trafficking victims as children. The average age is 14, so they’re eighth-graders. That’s the most common age of entry,” Rucker said. “But, it’s not just child sex trafficking victims that we need to care about. ... We need to make sure our city or state is a place where nobody is bought, sold or exploited.”

That’s why training for all city employees can be valuable, Rucker explained.

“It’s up to us as community members to make that report. It takes all of us and you never know when you’re going to be in a position to see something and say something,” she said. “A city employee who is a parent, a neighbor, a teacher might notice an exploitative relationship or the signs of victimization in their everyday life.”

Police officers and firefighters will not only receive the digital CEASE training, they’re also slotted to receive 4-hour in-person trainings with AAN.

“The CEASE training will be an asset. Training is key for officers. Just like anything else, you need refreshers and ongoing training to keep things in the forefront of your per view. Police officers are one of the groups most often that will interact with those folks in the community that are more likely to be trafficking victims,” Musselman said.

According to data provided by FDP's training coordinator, between 2004 and 2019 officers received on average one or two specialized trainings on human trafficking or child abduction every year. Over the past two years officers have received 11 specialized trainings on the same topics — including one in-service training on human trafficking at Northland Family Help Center.

Repetition and CEASE’s emphasis on a victim-centered approach are valuable for officers, Musselman said.

“I think it’s a good refresher, and I think it will help make officers more aware when they are talking to people in the community, trying to locate victims. They may be more compassionate and passionate about dealing with and assisting those victims through the system,” he added.

One of the things AAN aims to do is reduce and eliminate demand for commercial sex. Educating prospective buyers, Rucker said, is one of the best ways to protect potential victims.

“A lot of people don’t think it through. They didn’t have the insight, they really just made that choice. We want to educate them, deconstruct the glamorization, and help them understand how it’s harmful and why it’s not OK,” Rucker said.

Once 75% of the city’s employees has completed the CEASE training, Flagstaff will be eligible for a CEASE City designation — officially becoming a part of a statewide network of municipalities taking tangible action to reduce sex-buying and respond to human trafficking in their area.

“City leadership and PD leadership really want to see Flagstaff become a CEASE-designated city,” Musselman said.

The city has brought in outside consultants, set up training with AAN, and crafted new policies for undercover officers to move the city forward. Clifton says he wants to continue to be transparent and proactive in the process.

“When things like this happen, we can look at it a number of ways. We could wait for it to pass by, carry on with business as usual, or we can see it as an opportunity to institute some needed change. That clearly is the case here," Clifton said. "The idea is not to try to mitigate what happened a few years ago. The idea is to have good policy moving forward and do it right the next time."