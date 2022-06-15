City of Flagstaff to enter Stage 3 fire restrictions Friday

Veronica Pena hugs her mom, Sarah, Sunday afternoon as the two watch the Pipeline Fire burn across the San Francisco Peaks from their home in the Schultz Pass Meadows subdivision. Their neighborhood was in Go status, meaning residents should evacuate because of approaching fire danger.
A slurry bomber is dwarfed by massive billowing clouds of smoke as it flies through the Pipeline Fire Sunday afternoon waiting for direction from a spotter plane and ground crews on where to drop its load.
Residents in the Schultz Pass Meadows subdivision run as they prepare to evacuate Sunday afternoon after receiving Go notifications from Coconino County due to the proximity of the Pipeline Fire burning on the San Francisco Peaks.
Residents in the Schultz Pass Meadows subdivision load possessions into vehicles as they prepare to evacuate after receiving Go notifications from the county due to the proximity of the Pipeline Fire burning on the San Francisco Peaks.
The Pipeline Fire started Sunday morning and quickly grew to more than 4,000 acres as Arizona Snowbowl and a handful of neighborhoods were moved to GO status for safety.
Driven by strong winds, the Pipeline Fire burns across the San Francisco Peaks Sunday afternoon.
A ponderosa pine explodes in flames as the Pipeline Fire, driven by strong winds, burns across the San Francisco Peaks Sunday afternoon.
Smoke from the Pipeline Fire burns behind a Flagstaff sign on Highway 180 Sunday afternoon.
A helicopter with a bambi-bucket on a long line delivers precision fire attack to hot spots on the Pipeline Fire burning on the San Francisco Peaks Sunday afternoon.
A huge column of smoke towers over the forest at the base of the San Francisco Peaks as the Pipeline fire burns driven by strong winds Sunday afternoon.
This photo from Larry Hendricks shows smoke billowing over the San Francisco Peaks from the Pipeline Fire on Sunday.
The Pipeline Fire, located 6 miles north of Flagstaff, produces a noticeable plume of smoke Sunday morning.
The following restrictions from Stages 0, 1, and 2 remain in effect:
• The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.
• Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.
• The use of open fire pits and other open flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.
• The use of charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds.
Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.
The City of Flagstaff cooperates with local, county, state and federal fire management agencies to ensure a coordinated effort is made in fire restrictions actions across jurisdictions. Please help us keep our community and forests safe by following all bans and restrictions.
Amanda Loftus submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire as seen from the Winona-Townsend area at Arroyo Trail Road in Doney Park. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com for potential use in the paper.
Jayson Dodd submitted this photo of one of his close friends who was deployed while working with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. According to Dodd, his friend said this was a photo taken when he and another deputy found the Haywire Fire.
A look at the fires burning near the City of Flagstaff through reader-submitted photos. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com as we try to document the blazes and their impact on the area.
Calvin Johnson submitted this photo of smoke from the wildfires burning north of the city sending smoke toward town Wednesday. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com for potential use.
Christine Kirby captured this image of smoke coming from the wildfires north of Flagstaff.
Glen Bassonette submitted this image as seen from Cheshire of a firefighting aircraft attacking the fire over the upper slopes of the Peaks on Tuesday afternoon.
Andy White submitted this photo of flames and smoke rising from the Pipeline Fire.
Andy White submitted this photo of smoke rising from the Pipeline Fire.
Ed Moss captured this image of the Pipeline Fire burning at night.
Ed Moss submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire sending flames into the sky.
Ed Moss submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire burning at night.
Ed Moss submitted this photo of smoke pouring out of the Pipeline Fire.
Lisa Hamilton submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire burning on the mountain.
Elizabeth Perry submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire.
Elizabeth Perry submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire sending thick smoke into the sky.
James Lukas sent in this photo of the Pipeline Fire as seen from Boldt Drive and Fremont Boulevard.
Lisa Hamilton submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire sending smoke into the sky.
Michelle Douglas submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire as seen from the Fort Valley area.
Robert Seibert said this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire is from the city overlook the Lowell Observatory.
David Koerner sent this image of the Pipeline Fire burning in the evening as seen from north of the Peaks, noting that SugarLoaf was in flames.
Roger Stump submitted this photo of a wildfire burning near a site called "OLeary."
Amanda Loftus submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire as seen from the Winona-Townsend area at Arroyo Trail Road in Doney Park. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com for potential use in the paper.
April Torivio submitted this picture of the Pipeline Fire as seen from the intersection of Butler Avenue and Lonetree Road.
Calvin Johnson submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire.
Calvin Johnson submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire burning as seen from near downtown Flagstaff.
Edward Scott submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire as seen from looking north on Lunar Drive in Doney Park.
Edward Scott submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire as seen from Silver Saddle store.
Glen Bessonette submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire on Monday as seen from near the photographer's home in the Cheshire area.
Jayson Dodd submitted this photo of one of his close friends who was deployed while working with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. According to Dodd, his friend said this was a photo taken when he and another deputy found the Haywire Fire.
Levi Nash sent in this photo of the Pipeline Fire burning as seen from Baderville on Monday.
Lindsay Dusi submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire as seen from the Buffalo Park area.
Lindsay Dusi submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire.