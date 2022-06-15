 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

City of Flagstaff to enter Stage 3 fire restrictions Friday

  • 0
Fire Air Response Returns on Third Day of Pipeline Fire

A helicopter dumps water on the Pipeline Fire Tuesday afternoon. The lower wind speeds allowed fire air response to return to working to contain the blaze, which is burning 6 miles north of Flagstaff.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 17, according to a press release Wednesday evening.

Stage 3 Fire Restrictions include the following new restrictions:

• The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) is prohibited in City parks, open spaces, and private campgrounds.

• The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) are allowed at private residences EXCEPT during a Red Flag Warning.

• Public access to sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System (FUTS) that provide an entrance into any closed area of the Coconino National Forest is prohibited.

• In the event of a complete closure of the Coconino National Forest, public entry/use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon City Open Space lands is prohibited.

Gallery: Pipeline Fire burns more than 4,000 acres north of Flagstaff, forces evacuations

The Pipeline Fire started Sunday morning and quickly grew to more than 4,000 acres as Arizona Snowbowl and a handful of neighborhoods were moved to GO status for safety.

1 of 14

The following restrictions from Stages 0, 1, and 2 remain in effect:

People are also reading…

• The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

• Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.

• The use of open fire pits and other open flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds.

Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

The City of Flagstaff cooperates with local, county, state and federal fire management agencies to ensure a coordinated effort is made in fire restrictions actions across jurisdictions. Please help us keep our community and forests safe by following all bans and restrictions.

For more information on all fire restriction stages visit the city website at http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Gallery: A look at the fires near Flagstaff from the readers' eyes

A look at the fires burning near the City of Flagstaff through reader-submitted photos. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com as we try to document the blazes and their impact on the area.

1 of 29
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Floods force first Yellowstone National Park closure in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)