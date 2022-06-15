City of Flagstaff to enter Stage 3 fire restrictions Friday

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 17, according to a press release Wednesday evening.

Stage 3 Fire Restrictions include the following new restrictions:

• The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) is prohibited in City parks, open spaces, and private campgrounds.

• The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) are allowed at private residences EXCEPT during a Red Flag Warning.

• Public access to sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System (FUTS) that provide an entrance into any closed area of the Coconino National Forest is prohibited.

• In the event of a complete closure of the Coconino National Forest, public entry/use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon City Open Space lands is prohibited.

The following restrictions from Stages 0, 1, and 2 remain in effect:

• The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

• Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.

• The use of open fire pits and other open flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds.

Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

The City of Flagstaff cooperates with local, county, state and federal fire management agencies to ensure a coordinated effort is made in fire restrictions actions across jurisdictions. Please help us keep our community and forests safe by following all bans and restrictions.

For more information on all fire restriction stages visit the city website at http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

