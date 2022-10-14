City of Flagstaff takes ‘massive’ steps toward prioritizing pedestrians, cyclists over cars

Vehicle traffic is on its way to being demoted in Flagstaff.

After Flagstaff City Council gave direction at Tuesday’s meeting, the city will be moving forward with plans and code updates that prioritize pedestrian safety and multimodal transportation above private vehicle traffic.

The direction regards certain key “ingredients” to what city sustainability director Nicole Antonopoulos described as the “recipe” of “The Big Shift” — a framework for planning and developing the City of Flagstaff in a way that emphasizes pedestrian and multimodal transportation over private vehicle use.

The Big Shift is “critical” to achieving Flagstaff’s carbon neutrality goals, Antonopoulos said, as well as supporting the Active Transportation Management Plan and upholding commitments to cyclist and pedestrian safety.

Council gave direction Tuesday for city staff to investigate implementation of four Big Shift actions, including adoption of a transportation safety program, adoption of vehicle-miles-travelled (VMT) as a performance measurement for transportation impact analysis, level-of-service (LOS) exception zones, and changes to standard design speeds for future roadways.

Here's the breakdown.

Safety program

Understanding of the transportation safety program is critical. Between 2016 and 2021, Flagstaff has seen 221 traffic collisions that have resulted in serious injuries and 40 collisions that have resulted in death. Of the fatal collisions, 35% were pedestrian related. With the percentage in mind, the council has directed city staff to investigate development of a comprehensive transportation safety program in line with Vision Zero — a nonprofit group that leads a collaborative campaigns to help communities eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

Vison Zero programs have already been implemented in places such as Boulder, Colorado, and Phoenix as early as 2014.

Council unanimously agreed that it was time for Flagstaff to similarly step up.

Moving forward with Vision Zero amounts to the creation of “a new safety program that needs to be supported continuously,” explained city traffic engineer Jeff Bauman.

It will be a big lift that the city will have to develop resources for over time, particularly in terms of staffing. In Boulder, for example, the Vision Zero program is supported by $450,000 annually and by a traffic planning department that retains 10 full-time employees. The comparable department in Flagstaff has one full-time employee.

“There is quite a disparity,” Bauman said, “both in people and in projects.”

But with Tuesday’s OK from Council, Flagstaff will be on its way toward developing a Vision Zero transportation safety program.

LOS and VMT

In order to understand the next two directions, it helps to first examine some traffic management lingo: the difference between LOS and VMT.

LOS is the traditional measurement used to evaluate the performance of roadways and it is generally determined by delay, density and flow conditions on a particular roadway. Under these metrics, free flow with less than or equal to 10 seconds of delay is “A” grade LOS, while congestion resulting in greater than 80 seconds of delay is “F” grade LOS. Under current city code, the city is required to maintain “D” level or better LOS throughout roadways.

But new schools of thought in the science of traffic management have been gravitating toward the use of VMT to evaluate traffic systems. VMT is determined through calculating every vehicle “trip” multiplied by the length of each trip in a specific area. In other words, VMT evaluates the amount of traffic on a roadway, where LOS evaluates the flow conditions of that traffic.

By using VMT over LOS to evaluate traffic systems, it opens up the conversation to “alternative mitigation strategies,” explained Bauman. These could include enhancing public transit, car shares or other multimodal opportunities. Whereas LOS-influenced strategies for traffic management typically result in widening roads ad nauseam, VMT-minded traffic strategies are more likely to keep roadways from widening by implementing other solutions.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Council unanimously directed staff to investigate implementation of VMT as a traffic system performance measurement, and the possibility of opening Flagstaff to LOS “exception zones” where LOS could be allowed to drop below the city-coded “D” level.

The latter is something that other cities — such as Scottsdale -- have begun allowing as a means to prioritize multimodal transportation in appropriate areas, Bauman said. He gave the example of designated activity cores, or urban roadways where walkability and transit access are a priority.

Essentially, allowing for LOS exception zones allows the city to be more flexible in how it designs transportation systems in certain areas and accept the consequence that this may mean congestion for personal vehicle travel.

But “we really have to be careful with this,” Bauman warned, noting that LOS exception zones are best advised by “fairly extensive modelling processes.”

Also in the interest of city flexibility, Council gave direction to investigate changes to standard design speeds for future roadway planning. At current, roadway design speeds are more or less locked in by their “functional classification.” Major arterial roads are designed to accommodate travel at 45 mph, minor arterials at 40 mph, all the way down to residential local roads designed at 20 mph.

City stay will investigate how design standards might be influenced by other factors, such pedestrian traffic and collision data.

The major example given was Butler Avenue, which was designed as a minor arterial road to accommodate 40 mph travel, but has also proved a hot spot for collisions.

Last year, Butler Avenue was also the site where a tow truck driver ran through a red light and struck a large group of cyclists, resulting in many serious injuries and one death. Following the incident, the biking community submitted a petition to lower the speed limit on Butler. According to Councilmember Adam Shimoni, the petition was ultimately unsuccessful because of the rigid nature of speed design standards, but with new Council direction, city engineers should be enabled to design roads with more flexibility.

According to Shimoni, Tuesday’s directions equated a “massive” shift in the city’s approach to transportation management.

“What we do today puts cars first, and then everything else is secondary,” he said. “We as a council gave unanimous direction to flip that priority. Every project moving forward should be better dealt with because of the decision made on Tuesday.”

Shimoni did note that the priorities and plans directed on Tuesday will not likely impact transportation projects already underway, such as the Lone Tree Overpass or the Cedar-Locket-Fourth Street roundabout, but that they will have an impact on capital improvement projects to come.

“I feel good about the direction the city is heading in,” he said. “This direction was clearly given. These are massive changes -- the ripples might take some time to see.”

Also in support was public commenter Tyler Denham, who chimed in at meeting’s end to voice his commendation. He also addressed “hesitancy” around embracing Big Shift policies.

“I think a lot of hesitancy is motivated by the view that the status quo balance of transportation modes is natural, but that is mistaken,” Denham said. “There’s nothing natural about Americans generating 16,000 VMT per capita while the British produce only 7,000. Or about American dying to traffic fatalities at a rate 13 per 100,000 residents while in Japan it's only four. There’s no secret American gene that makes us drive more and die more than other similarly developed nations. We have these poor outcomes because our infrastructure prioritizes vehicle traffic. And our infrastructure doesn’t happen organically; it’s dictated by the choices of policy-makers like yourself.”

Tuesday’s directions will also play into Flagstaff’s Active Transportation Management Plan, which will come before Council within the month.