City of Flagstaff selects Dan Musselman for police chief

The City of Flagstaff named Dan Musselman as the new police chief Monday, according to a city media release.
Musselman was one of three finalists reviewed by the city for the position, which attracted 35 candidates.
“This was a very competitive recruitment process, with qualified candidates from across the country,” said City Manager Greg Clifton. “I want to thank everyone who applied and offer my congratulations to Chief Musselman.”
Musselman has already been in the position of interim police chief since June when former chief Kevin Treadway retired from the position he had held for nearly a decade. Musselman also served as acting police chief while Treadway was filling the role of deputy city manager.
Musselman has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, having joined the Flagstaff Police Department in November 1995. He has worked as one of the city’s deputy police chiefs since 2012.
Support Local Journalism
Prior to working for the City of Flagstaff, Musselman worked for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Army Reserve.
Musselman has a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, both from Northern Arizona University. He also has a national certification from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Musselman took part in a virtual meet and greet earlier this month with the other two finalists.
During the meet and greet, all three candidates answered several questions selected by city officials and submitted by members of the public.
Other finalists for the position included Geoff Leggett, who is currently the assistant chief of police for the City of Surprise, and Ken Miller, who is currently in the private sector but previously held the position of police chief for both the City of Greenville in South Carolina and City of Greensboro in North Carolina.
“We are excited to have Dan as the new Police Chief -- he is respected by his peers and community stakeholders,” said Deputy City Manager Shannon Anderson. “He is committed to seeing the department as part of the community and to continually searching for ways to improve the services provided by the Flagstaff Police Department. The Flagstaff Police Department has highly trained and exceptional performing employees and Dan will be a great leader to continue the support and development needed to recruit and retain the personnel who are key to a safe community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.