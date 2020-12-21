City of Flagstaff selects Dan Musselman for police chief

The City of Flagstaff named Dan Musselman as the new police chief Monday, according to a city media release.

Musselman was one of three finalists reviewed by the city for the position, which attracted 35 candidates.

“This was a very competitive recruitment process, with qualified candidates from across the country,” said City Manager Greg Clifton. “I want to thank everyone who applied and offer my congratulations to Chief Musselman.”

Musselman has already been in the position of interim police chief since June when former chief Kevin Treadway retired from the position he had held for nearly a decade. Musselman also served as acting police chief while Treadway was filling the role of deputy city manager.

Musselman has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, having joined the Flagstaff Police Department in November 1995. He has worked as one of the city’s deputy police chiefs since 2012.

Prior to working for the City of Flagstaff, Musselman worked for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Army Reserve.