City of Flagstaff seeks artists for mini-mural project

Traffic signal cabinets are designed to sit at intersections, housing the electrical equipment that keeps traffic lights flashing red, yellow and green. But the City of Flagstaff discovered in 2020 that those little industrial boxes can do more, be more.

In 2020 two of those boxes became public art. In 2023, more will transform from industrial mainstays to mini-murals throughout the city.

Initially, the city launched a call-out to artists (specifically in Flagstaff and northern Arizona, although designers from all over the country were eligible to apply), asking for design submissions. Each artist produced a mural design, in digital form. The winning designs were printed on vinyl wraps that were installed on traffic cabinets in two locations. Then three.

Now, the city is asking artists to submit designs again — to give makeovers to five more of the utilitarian electrical cabinets. The new sites are at the intersections of North West Street and East Dortha Avenue, South Foxglenn and East Butler Avenue, South Beulah Boulevard and South Woodlands Village Boulevard, South Beulah Boulevard and Forest Meadows Street, and South Beulah Boulevard and Lumberjack/McConnell Drive.

Jana Weldon of the City of Flagstaff will be assembling a panel stocked with community members, business owners, artists, and educators to comb through applications and pick a piece of art that will fit naturally in a given Flagstaff neighborhood.

“There’s a magic to Flagstaff. It’s very important to us that people who live in and are connected with and have a strong interest in the region, that they are a part of choosing the art. That’s how we make sure it fits into the local atmosphere, fits into the community, by making these selection panels of people who have really strong interests in their own neighborhoods,” Weldon said.

Kayley Quick, an artist and educator, was on the first selection panel. At the time, they met over Zoom.

“A vinyl wraps project was going to be a cool aesthetic for Flagstaff. I could see that picking up and being a nice enhancement in general, making it look less industrial,” Quick said. “My engagement in the arts wasn’t what it was previous to COVID. So that just sounded really exciting, and I had a couple of friends who were on the panels too that encouraged me to want to participate. Getting to sit there and critique and discuss and hear people say things I hadn’t considered from their variety of backgrounds was pretty cool.”

The first box was wrapped in November 2020, at the corner of Gemini and Cedar, near the entrance of Buffalo Park and Moonshot. It featured the work of an artist from the Phoenix area — a bold, graphic depiction of the face of a sun goddess. Her expression is neutral, to reflect the presence of the sun itself. She’s crowned by coral, turquoise and gold geometric shapes and sunbeams.

The second traffic-cabinet mural, also installed that November, went in at the intersection of Butler and San Francisco. Inspired by tile art, the piece looks more like a mosaic than a vinyl wrap. It features bright blues and golds — a design dominated by sunflowers. “To protect and enhance the quality of life for all. Flagstaff, AZ,” it reads.

“This project has done everything public art is supposed to do. Bring public art to everyone, that’s accessible,” Weldon said. Wrapping traffic signal boxes in art was her first project as the program manager for the Beautification, Arts and Sciences Program. “It’s not in a museum. A museum can feel intimidating, and yet art and beauty belong to everybody. This to me is a canvas. It’s an outdoor canvas.”

Lightning strikes twice

When it comes to the successes and challenges the project has faced, Weldon will be the first to tell you that lightning strikes twice.

When the first vinyl wraps were installed, city planners would have never expected the bright public art pieces would be struck by lightning once, much less twice.

In the summer of 2021, both the sun goddess and sunflower boxes were struck by lightning.

“The vinyl does nothing to attract, and in fact, the vinyl should deter lightning. We don’t really know what the sky gods and goddesses meant by this. Maybe they just liked them too much,” Weldon said.

By September of that year new vinyl wraps were printed, and the pieces were restored — one of the reasons why the city chose the medium, instead of having artists paint directly on the boxes.

“If somebody grafittis it, we don’t have to worry about the paint job. I think looking at the ones that are painted versus the ones that are vinyl, you do go for a more graphic design when you don’t paint. You don’t quite have the swishy ability of a paintbrush. I just think the medium is much more durable, much more sustainable, much more reliable,” Weldon said.

The vinyl is designed both to last and be replaceable.

“They are holding up so well,” Weldon said. “We might someday redo a design. We were thinking around every 5 years for each site, and then we would go back and have it be a changing gallery. We could keep reprinting the same design, too.”

Another benefit is the relatively low price of installation. The city pays artists for their submissions, a benefit Quick listed in describing the project.

The total cost per cabinet, according to Weldon, is $3,500 at most.

Weldon said, “Some sites have three cabinets, some have two cabinets and some only have one cabinet. So the artist fee does vary. Right now… I think we’re paying $2,200 for the artist fee and then it’s about another thousand for the vinyl wrap. Again that varies, just depending on how complicated the cabinets are. A single cabinet is about $1,500-$1,800, so I say they range between $2,400 and $3,500 a site.”

Re-installing the sun goddess and sunflowers on their respective corners, in the end, cost much less than the cabinet’s functional repair. The art, if not the original vinyl, weathered the electrical storm.

The community response to the pieces even led the city to install another two pieces. This time, one winning design was submitted by one of the original selection panelists.

The art teacher and the mountain lion

Quick’s vinyl wrap mural sits brightly at the corner of Mall and Marketplace, behind the eastside Safeway. A mountain lion peers out from a stand of aspen trees at the traffic passing by, pink and yellow wildflowers climbing up to her chest. She almost wears a smile, as if she can smell the meaty scents of the nearby Purina plant and is plotting some mischief to score a snack.

The lion is inspired by a vacation Quick took with her husband. The two stayed at an Airbnb, but were warned by their host that there was a big cat on the prowl. A big cat, who had once before been a menace to a teacher — like Quick.

“The people who owned the Airbnb told me a story about a mountain lion chasing a teacher into their dwelling on their property. I was like, ‘A mountain lion chased a teacher?’ so of course I was terrified while we were staying there,” Quick said.

After the initial fright wore off, Quick was inspired to draw a mountain lion -- one that would ultimately be seen by hundreds of people.

Quick drew the lion digitally and manipulated a vector file to achieve the right dimensions and resolution for a vinyl wrap. As a graphic design teacher at Flag high, who also “moonlights as a fine artist and painter,” this project sat at the intersection of her personal skills and talents.

While the graphic design element might make the project simple for some creators — it’s a barrier to entry for others.

“Anybody who is a fine artist and anybody who is not in the graphic design realm, connect with an illustrator of someone who is in the graphic design realm. Because the translation from physical art to the panel, getting the correct resolution can be a little bit tricky,” Quick said.

The city has already received 30 submissions, but the applicant pool can still grow — and Quick encourages artists to apply.

“For the town and for people driving by it’s just making the world a little bit more playful. Especially if you’re doing a commute every single day and you’re seeing the same stuff. It’s a little creativity injected into those moments,” Weldon said. “I would absolutely encourage more local artists to jump into this process and get more diversity within the applicants.”

Being on the panel inspired Quick to submit her piece in the first place. It’s also the recommendation Weldon gives for artists whose designs have not been selected because it offers greater insight into the process.

“The good news is we will be going next year and the year after that for sure. Those are already in the budget, and we’ll keep going as long as we can find cabinets. We’ll keep going,” Weldon said.

Beautification in action

The traffic cabinet project is only one avenue the city is taking on its journey to making the streets more colorful. They’re also encouraging artists to imagine their own public art, and apply for "Beautification in Action" grants.

Artists are encouraged to strike out on their own, and search independently for utility boxes and traffic cabinets they’d like to work on transforming. Currently, traffic cabinets along Route 66 are off-limits — they're controlled by ADOT rather than the city.

Once a creator identifies their canvas, crafts a design, and obtains permission from the property owner and utility company, they are eligible for Beautification in Action Funding.

Beautification in Action grants are less competitive than the traffic cabinet submissions, and they still come with a payout for artists.

“You come up with a design, it’s up to $4,500 for a beautification in action grant, which is plenty to do a project like this,” said Weldon.

Weldon said, the deadlines to apply for Beautification in Action funding are March 15 and September 15 of 2023.

Submissions for traffic cabinet designs are being accepted now through Feb. 1 at www.flagstaff.az.gov.