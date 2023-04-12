Neighborhoods continued to bear the burden of flooded streets and rushing water outside their homes on Wednesday, dealing with the results of unprecedented snowmelt in Flagstaff.

According to Stacey Brechler-Knaggs, the City of Flagstaff's emergency manager, at least one home on Stevanna Way in Coconino Estates and two residential properties on Butler Avenue have suffered damage as a result of rising water.

Two city parks have been closed — Foxglenn and Continental -- and stretches of the urban trail system are underwater as of Wednesday, according to city officials.

“Do not enter when flooded” signs seem to be popping up with more frequency than spring wildflowers, and the Schultz Creek Detention Basins, installed for flood mitigation following last summer’s wildfires, have started to spill over already. Despite those instances, city officials say the three basins are still acting as a tremendous resource in holding back water.

“It’s easy to point fingers about the response to it,” said Flagstaff Vice Mayor Austin Aslan. "I really challenge residents to imagine what would have happened if we didn’t have those retention basins up near Schultz. That’s one success story. Those retention basins, even though they’re under a lot of stress right now, are still a total game-changer. We can clearly see how important these measures are.”

The basins are designed to hold back more than 65 acre-feet (upwards of 325,000 gallons) of water, according to Daniel Kelly with the City of Flagstaff Emergency Management.

“Comparably it was not anything close to what it was last summer. That means the basins are doing their job and holding some of the water back,” Brechler-Knaggs added.

Once the detention basins reached 100% capacity Monday night, the excess water began to flow downstream into the Rio de Flag.

Near the Schultz Creek detention basins, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) crews have been working through the night to make sure the Schultz Creek culvert at Highway 180 continues to flow and operate as needed.

“Today our crews are working on replacing the piping there that had been crushed with rocks in the past. They’ll be placing concrete in there to seal that off,” said Brenden Foley, the Northcentral District administrator with ADOT. “We’ve noticed from our 48-inch pipe the system is functioning as intended.”

Southbound lanes on Highway 180, on the west side of the road near Stevanna Way, have been closed to move vehicles away from water on the shoulder. Sidewalks within ADOT’s right-of-way have also been closed.

“We do have traffic southbound shifted. We closed the southbound lane to get traffic away from the edge due to the subsidence,” Foley said. “We did remove the sidewalk in that location from the fire department south to Stevanna Way because it was all impacted by the subsidence, so the area is closed to pedestrians out of safety.”

City officials say flooding events like those the city is currently facing are nearly impossible to plan for.

“It would be nice to have an exact model of what we need to do. But we don’t. We don’t know what the next fire will look like, or where that scar will be," Aslan said. "There’s small differences that will direct water to one neighborhood or another.”

Because perfect planning is impossible, teams like Brechler-Knaggs and Kelly have to be responsive to evolving situations as they develop.

“It’s important to note the basins were not designed to hold snowmelt. That is a newer thing that was not predicted. It was meant for flash flooding. They were designed to fill up real quickly and drain out -- releasing into Schultz Creek,” Kelly said. “We had to install gates and corrugated metal pipes that go from basin one and basin three into Schultz Creek to try and hold water in.”

In responding to the situation, agencies across the region have gotten involved. County emergency management is available to address flooding outside city limits. Streets crews have been out in Cheshire and Coconino Estates making sure the roads are clear of debris, and Water Management crews installed berms to protect homes on Butler Avenue Tuesday night and have been diligent in clearing culverts, Brechler-Knaggs said.

The Rio de Flag seems to rise highest at night, and Kelly says there’s a reason for that.

“What we’re seeing is the snowmelt at the top of the mountain, it takes a good eight hours to reach the Highway 180 culvert and the basins. That’s why our peak times have been at nighttime,” Kelly said, adding that there’s no way to predict how much more water the city will see. “We don’t know how long it will take to melt that snow.”

Aslan toured the Southside neighborhood Tuesday evening with former mayor Coral Evans. In the dark, he noticed a city trash can floating down Duont Avenue like a boat. He found the experience disquieting.

“It sounded like river rapids and it was just immediately alarming. My heart really goes out to residents in the area who are living with this uncertainty and the devastating impacts of what this will mean,” Aslan said.

Luckily, according to Brechler-Knaggs, no homes in the Southside neighborhood have been flooded. For her, this round of flood response began Friday with a trip out to Lake Mary.

“We just were informed that there was water leaking out of the levee, and we went out there and got eyes on it and notified the Forest Service and Coconino County Emergency Management,” she said.

After that, responding to rising water in neighborhoods has been a near around-the-clock job for Brechler-Knaggs.

After working all day Tuesday to address flood concerns related to snowmelt, she was ready for a break. Brechler-Knaggs was in her kitchen preparing dinner for her husband when she was called back out -- destined to work nearly through the night.

She’s worked with the city for 39 years. Flagstaff is her home.

Working all night on behalf of her neighbors, she said, is something she’s proud to do.

“The community is so thankful, the community is just rallying,” she said. “It’s nice to see a community rally together.”

The trouble is that the community might really be in need of a rest. It seems the city and county have been moving through a season of one catastrophic event after another. Fire after fire and flood after flood have proven tiring for the folks on the front lines, and neighbors who have grown very used to the sight of sandbags.

“Where’s the rest? Where’s the reset?” Aslan asked. “We’ve had a bad roll of the dice.”

He pointed out that ordinarily there is a break between fire seasons and floods, time after monsoon flooding for residents to clean their properties and recover.

This time, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“We’re not hiding from the task at hand. We’re all in it together and we know what’s at stake for each other,” Aslan said.

Personal mitigation is encouraged in the meantime as the melt cycles seem bound to continue.

“We’re trying to help, but there’s nothing we can really do. The Rio is so high and it’s causing so many problems," Kelly said. "We highly encourage homeowners to take appropriate mitigation efforts. If you feel your home is in danger, go get sandbags. Sandbag your doors and windows. Take care of your home."

Prefilled sandbags and filling stations are available for residents on Aztec Street in the parking lot by the softball fields near Thorpe Park and on King Street located near Coconino County Health and Human Services. City officials say sandbags should only be used around doors and windows — constructing piles of bags to divert water can cause harm to neighboring properties.

