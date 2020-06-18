City of Flagstaff releases mask mandate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, it will be mandatory to wear a mask in public areas in Flagstaff, including inside of businesses and restaurants.

The proclamation was announced Thursday evening and contains exceptions for those who might not be able to wear a mask, due to health or religious reasons, are eating or are still socially distant from others.

In businesses, the employees will enforce the mask requirement, per the proclamation. If someone is not wearing a mask in public, they will be asked to wear one. Failing to wear a mask after that will be a misdemeanor.

