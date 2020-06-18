City of Flagstaff releases mask mandate
City of Flagstaff releases mask mandate

Masks to be Mandatory in Flagstaff

Sierra Redwolf, left, and Marie Fowler walk along Aspen Avenue in downtown Flagstaff wearing face masks Wednesday afternoon, as Gov. Doug Ducey said individual cities have the ability to require people to wear masks when in public places. “The Navajo Nation where we are from enforces the wearing of masks. I think it’s very important to lessen the risk and flatten the curve,” Redwolf said.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, it will be mandatory to wear a mask in public areas in Flagstaff, including inside of businesses and restaurants.

The proclamation was announced Thursday evening and contains exceptions for those who might not be able to wear a mask, due to health or religious reasons, are eating or are still socially distant from others.

In businesses, the employees will enforce the mask requirement, per the proclamation. If someone is not wearing a mask in public, they will be asked to wear one. Failing to wear a mask after that will be a misdemeanor.

