City of Flagstaff opens certain park amenities as stay-at-home order lifts

The City of Flagstaff announced on Friday that park amenities at many city parks will now be opened as Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order expires.

The decision was effective as of Friday, May 15, according to a press release. The city decided to open all tennis courts, the two skate parks within Bushmaster and Foxglenn Park, the BMX park in Sunnyside, and the two dog parks located within Bushmaster Park and Thorpe Park. Any bathrooms at these locations will also be opened.

City Parks and Recreation staff on social media clarified that any park not mentioned remains unavailable for public use.

While many city-owned parks like Bushmaster and Buffalo Park remained opened during the coronavirus, structures and amenities had been taped off to restrict access and hopefully stop the spread of the disease.

The city asks people continue recommended hygiene and social distancing guidelines as established by the CDC, and to use amenities "at your own risk."