City of Flagstaff moves to "significant" level in recession plan as revenue projections drop

Whatever cuts are made, the move reflects new expectations that city revenues could drop as much as 10% and City Manager Greg Clifton drew comparisons to the Great Recession for how the city may be affected.

And some councilmembers worried it could be even worse.

“My guess is things are going to be worse than what has been predicted by staff,” said Councilmember Jim McCarthy. “Which means we need to be even more conservative with what we do with our money.”

City Management Services Director Rick Tadder said because of how uncertain the future is, he and his team are basing their revenue projections for the next year on three different scenarios.

The first scenario depicts city revenues if there is an improvement in the economy before a potential spike in COVID-19 cases forces a second shutdown in the fall or next spring. In that case, Tadder said they expect the city to have a $3.3 million deficit when compared to the general fund dollars allocated in the current budget.

A second scenario outlines what could happen if the city does not see a spike and the economy is in a better position for recovery for the longer term. If that occurs, the city may see only a $2.7 million deficit compared to the next year's budget.