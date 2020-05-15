City of Flagstaff looks to refinance public safety pension debt

Instead of borrowing the money using a traditional bonding mechanism, Tadder told the council the city could then use what is called a certificate of participation.

In such an agreement, the city uses facilities to back the loan, similar to a mortgage on a house. The city would still retain ownership of the facilities but would then reroute the money the city is currently paying into the pension debt to pay off the new debt.

If the city defaulted on the loans, ownership of the facilities would transfer to the investors.

Omar Daghestani with Stifel told the council that based on their calculations, he and his colleagues could save the city as much as $55 million over the next 20 years when compared to staying the course, and reduce current annual payments from the city’s general fund by about $1.8 million.

“Rather than effectively having a loan from the Public Safety Pension Retirement System at 7.3%, have a loan to [investors] at 4%,” Daghestani said.

Additionally, the city could do this without having to get approval from voters as it would by using a traditional bond.