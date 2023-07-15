The City of Flagstaff is seeking feedback from the public on the "Objectives" used in its Priority Based Budgeting (PBB) system.

The City of Flagstaff uses PBB to guide the creation of its budget each year.

Currently there are 48 “Objectives” that are tied to seven broader “Priorities” -- which are used to evaluate the services and programs that the city spends money on.

Programs and services offered by the city that best match those objectives are then prioritized within the City's budget.

The objectives were first approved by city council in November of 2020 and are being re-evaluated for the first time.

The city would like to ensure that the objectives are as closely aligned with the needs, values, and desires of the Flagstaff community as possible so that future city budgets are able to best allocate funding to the programs and services that provide the most value to the community.

Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 4 via an online survey. The city also invites the public to attend two open houses where staff will be available to discuss the PBB Objectives and to answer questions.

The dates, times, and locations are below:

Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Flagstaff Aquaplex (1702 N. Fourth St.)

Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Murdoch Center (203 E. Brannen Ave.)

For more information or to take the survey, please visit the City’s Priority Based Budgeting webpage at flagstaff.az.gov/3258/Priority-Based-Budgeting.