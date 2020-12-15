City of Flagstaff files order to stop drilling near Red Gap Ranch; company balks

Desert Mountain Energy is targeting an area for drilling within 1.5 miles of the city’s municipal water supply wells, according to the city.

“The city’s future water security is reliant upon safe drinking water supplies imported from [Red Gap Ranch],” a city media release states. “The city intends to vigilantly defend its water rights and any actions that threaten the integrity of the regional water supply and its water quality.”

Officials with Desert Mountain Energy said as of Monday, they had not been directly contacted by the city or received any official notification as to filing.

Officials said the company’s drilling permits have been properly and validly issued, and Desert Mountain Energy is in full compliance with those permits. The media release from the company also said that, to the best of their information, all work to date in the area has not had, and cannot possibly have, any impact on the water supply to Flagstaff or the region and complies with all existing drilling laws and regulations within Arizona.

A hearing on the filing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to a city spokesperson.

