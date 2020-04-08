City of Flagstaff announces additional closures to parks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Effective today, April 8, the City of Flagstaff has closed additional park facilities, including all tennis courts, the dog parks at Thorpe and Bushmaster parks, the city's two skate parks at Bushmaster and Foxglenn parks, and a BMX facility in the Sunnyside area.

The closures come in response to the stay-at-home order and social-distancing guidelines adopted by the city and the state.

A city press release also detailed that disc golf courses and baseball and softball fields will remain open. Trails are unaffected by the new order.

"Trails and grass areas remain open for walking, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation that can be done with responsible social and physical distancing," the press release said.