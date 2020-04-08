City of Flagstaff announces additional closures to parks
A Facefull of Snow

Michael Hartzell, right, watches as his dog, Morty, explores almost six inches of fresh snow that fell in Flagstaff last March. The pair were at the Thorpe Park bark park Wednesday morning. Thorpe bark park now is closed due to the coronavirus.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Effective today, April 8, the City of Flagstaff has closed additional park facilities, including all tennis courts, the dog parks at Thorpe and Bushmaster parks, the city's two skate parks at Bushmaster and Foxglenn parks, and a BMX facility in the Sunnyside area.

The closures come in response to the stay-at-home order and social-distancing guidelines adopted by the city and the state.

A city press release also detailed that disc golf courses and baseball and softball fields will remain open. Trails are unaffected by the new order. 

"Trails and grass areas remain open for walking, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation that can be done with responsible social and physical distancing," the press release said.

