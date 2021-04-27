City nears completion of new Fort Tuthill groundwater well, with four more planned across Flagstaff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This second well is expected to perform in a similar fashion, potentially bringing as much as 1,200 gallons per minute. Even so, city officials said locating wells is still not a foolproof science and dry wells are not uncommon. It is possible the well could pump only about 250 gallons per minute.

Nonetheless, the well will augment the southwest area of Flagstaff’s distribution system.

Before this year, the last well was drilled in 2009, when a series of wells were established to strengthen the city’s growing need for water.

The drilling contractor, Boart Longyear of Salt Lake City, is employing a more efficient technology that saves money and produces a straighter well, according to the city.

The innovative drilling system effectively seals off any cracks or caverns encountered along the way and does not require the circulation of drilling water.

Water loss to the cracks in the rock would require large underground open spaces that must be filled with concrete to plug the gaps. And that can be a costly solution, one that officials say is not needed with the drilling method now being used.