City nears completion of new Fort Tuthill groundwater well, with four more planned across Flagstaff

A new groundwater well at Fort Tuthill County Park is near completion and will soon be coming online to support water needs within the Flagstaff, city officials announced last week.
The well is the second the city has drilled at Fort Tuthill, work that began on February 22. It is the first of five new wells planned in order to provide additional water supply.
City officials say the wells will add resiliency to the city’s water supply and serve as a safety net against climate change and resulting drought, forest fires or infrastructure failure.
About 65% of Flagstaff’s water supply is from groundwater, pumped anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 feet of earth by 35 wells across the city from the Coconino aquifer.
City officials say the new Fort Tuthill well is part of the city’s mid- to long-term water policy, and part of its 10-year capital plan initiated after the 2002 drought. That drought left Upper Lake Mary reservoir nearly dry, resulting in water shortages throughout the city.
And according to the city, the well’s placement at Fort Tuthill is strategic.
A geophysical study showed the area was well suited for a pumping site, and after the first well was drilled in 2009, the city was rewarded with its highest-producing site. The current Fort Tuthill well pumps as much as 1,300 gallons per minute.
This second well is expected to perform in a similar fashion, potentially bringing as much as 1,200 gallons per minute. Even so, city officials said locating wells is still not a foolproof science and dry wells are not uncommon. It is possible the well could pump only about 250 gallons per minute.
Nonetheless, the well will augment the southwest area of Flagstaff’s distribution system.
Before this year, the last well was drilled in 2009, when a series of wells were established to strengthen the city’s growing need for water.
The drilling contractor, Boart Longyear of Salt Lake City, is employing a more efficient technology that saves money and produces a straighter well, according to the city.
The innovative drilling system effectively seals off any cracks or caverns encountered along the way and does not require the circulation of drilling water.
Water loss to the cracks in the rock would require large underground open spaces that must be filled with concrete to plug the gaps. And that can be a costly solution, one that officials say is not needed with the drilling method now being used.
The new well will be drilled to a depth potentially reaching 2,500 feet below the surface to capture the maximum amount of available water. The drilling team expects to reach the aquifer at about 1,300 feet.
The construction of new wells is paid for using capacity fees by new developments for their water connections. It does not impact user rates.
