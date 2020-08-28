City moves to reopen city buildings next month as COVID case numbers improve

“[As a country] we’re not learning from the mistakes that we made all summer and all spring which led to the continued closure of our schools and all of our students and children sitting at home learning in front of a screen. I don’t think we should be having this conversation yet,” Aslan said. “For me it’s pretty clear that it’s still too soon. It’s a little premature for us to be opening up. I believe it would result in the reverse of the trend that were seeing.”

Both Aslan and McCarthy also predicted substantial increases in new case numbers as a result of in-person classes beginning at Northern Arizona University on Monday. They said the city would likely find itself simply moving back to stage two of the plan in a matter of weeks.

That sentiment was shared even by other members of the council who supported advancing to stage three, including Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans and Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni.

“This has been the first wave of this virus and were just now getting to the end of it, right as were getting through our summer and into our fall,” Shimoni said.

He added he thought a second wave would be coming in a matter of weeks and would be “worse than the first.”