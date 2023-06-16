The City of Flagstaff is hosting an informational meeting for the Switzer Canyon Waterline – Phase 4 project on Wednesday. The June 28 meeting will be held at the Elks Lodge at 2101 N San Francisco St from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to learn about the project, its expected impacts and to ask questions.

Starting in 2012, the City began replacing a 1950’s transmission main in Switzer Canyon in phases to increase reliability and reduce service interruptions in the City’s water system.

Three of five planned phases have been completed.

The Switzer Canyon Waterline-Phase 4 project is comprised of the installation of two new water transmission mains, new fire hydrants, and relocating the service connection for the Elks Lodge to the distribution main in Fir Avenue. Officials say the Project includes rigorous protection and restoration of land in Switzer Canyon that is affected by construction.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023, with completion anticipated in 2024.

Spanish interpretation will be available at the meeting.

Visit flagstaff.az.gov/4871/Switzer-Canyon-Waterline-Phase-IV to learn more.

Reasonable efforts will be made to assist and accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting. If you need assistance, please email sarah.langley@flagstaffaz.gov.