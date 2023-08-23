The City of Flagstaff invites residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Spruce Wash/Museum area to a community meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

During the meeting, city staff will discuss the Grandview Drive Reconstruction Project scheduled to start in the fall, as well as review 30% design plans for the Spruce Wash improvements flood migration projects funded by Proposition 441.

This community meeting is specifically targeted toward residents who live in the Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods. The meeting will not provide information on flooding impacts in west Flagstaff, Doney Park or Timberline.

The meeting will be streamed online and can be viewed at flagstaff.az.gov/1461/Streaming-City-Council-Meetings.

A complete recording of the meeting will also be uploaded to museumfloodprojects.com after the meeting.

Virtual participation, such as asking questions virtually, will not be available. Residents should attend in person to ask specific questions or email questions to info@museumfloodprojects.com.

Reasonable efforts will be made to assist and accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting. If you need assistance, please email info@museumfloodprojects.com.