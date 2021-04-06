City looking to power the electric vehicle industry in Flagstaff

But few vehicle owners have actually taken advantage of the all-electric vehicles rebate, Fitchett said.

Hybrid vehicles, qualifying for a 1.6% rebate, have accounted for nearly all of the city’s SATR applications. Fitchett attributed the city’s small amount of qualifying vehicle stock in the other tiers, and not necessarily to a lack of public interest.

As the rebate program takes its roots in the city and more electric vehicles hit the market, Fitchett said dealerships will be supported in their efforts to bring electric vehicle models to consumers. It is one of a few strategies the city has implemented to encourage electric vehicle use.

In July, the City of Flagstaff partnered with Arizona Public Service to install four electric vehicle charging stations at Flagstaff City Hall. Growing incentives, coupled with the city’s new electric vehicle infrastructure, could explain the recent interest in electric vehicles seen by local dealerships.

Joe Porto, general manager at the Findlay Volkswagen Flagstaff dealership, said he has a dozen pre-orders for Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV releasing later this year, rivaling the interest at Volkswagen dealerships in cities such as Phoenix.