City hosts a Fix-it Clinic on Saturday

The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office is hosting a Fix-it Clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center, located at 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff.

Volunteers will be fixing small household appliances, clothing, electronics, jewelry, bicycles and more. Appointments for fixes will be given priority, but walk-ins are welcome. Make an appointment online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0a4daaac23a3f49-fixit. Please note that masks are required of all attendees.

For any related questions, contact Kaeli Wells, Community Sustainability Specialist at (928) 856-4432 or Kaeli.Wells@flagstaffaz.gov.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0