Flagstaff’s City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. City Hall offices will reopen Tuesday.

City of Flagstaff facilities that are also closed on Labor Day include:

• East Flagstaff Community Library (3000 N. Fourth St.)

• Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library (300 W. Aspen Ave.)

• Hal Jensen Recreation Center (2403 N. Izabel St.)

• Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center (245 N. Thorpe Rd.)

The Flagstaff Aquaplex at 1702 N. Fourth Street will be open with regular hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Jay Lively Activity Center at 1650 N. Turquoise Drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Trash and recycling collection and landfill hours will be on a regular schedule on Labor Day.