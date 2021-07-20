City crew and volunteers clean up after fish die off at Frances Short Pond

As a plant, plankton produces oxygen when it is alive, but once it has died, not only does it stop producing oxygen but the decomposition of the plankton takes yet more oxygen out of the water, Roger said.

It’s that lack of oxygen in the water that kills fish, Rogers said.

Bubblers in the pond do help oxygenate the water but that only helps so much, Rogers said.

There were also some reports that those bubblers may have not been working correctly after they were covered with sediment flowing into the duck pond. But according to city staff who arrived on the scene Monday morning, those devises appeared to be functioning.

Rogers said they had received some reports of fish seemingly having difficulty breathing -- and lots of dead fish -- on Friday, but by the time they checked the situation out on Monday, Rogers said, the city and volunteers had already cleaned up the area.

“I will say ‘thank you’ to everyone who came out to help,” Rogers told the Arizona Daily Sun. He added that he has helped clean up fish die-offs before and it is not a pleasant job.

Community member Dan Duke was one of the volunteers who decided to spend his Monday morning gathering up buckets of dead fish and disposing of them in the dumpster.