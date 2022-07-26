City Councilmember hosts forum on sex trafficking following Flagstaff Police sting operation

From 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni will be co-hosting an online town hall discussion of sex trafficking and victim-centered response with Kate Wyatt of the Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking (FIAT).

The event is a response to public outcry over an in-depth report by ABC15 about an undercover investigation of possible sex trafficking and prostitution in local massage parlors.

The 2019 investigation was a joint effort involving the Flagstaff Police Department along with the Coconino County Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Undercover police officers were sent into multiple massage parlors with hidden cameras to look into claims that masseuses were accepting money for sex acts.

During one operation, at AAA Massage, Officer Dustin Eberhardt said he removed his boxers. In a recorded video deposition, he went on to describe the encounter, in which he was naked and fondled by a masseuse, and he asked about the price of oral sex. “As soon as I got aroused, that’s when I immediately started asking about the money and how much,” Eberhardt said.

The Flagstaff Police Officer said he received specialized training for sex trafficking operations during narcotics conferences. According to another officer who was doing surveillance at AAA, Clint Hill, the training was just four hours long and covered only basic investigation. Officer Eberhardt had never participated in an undercover sting of this nature, and told attorneys, “I was fairly nervous and didn’t know when to stop it.”

The Flagstaff Police Department maintains that the undercover officers who participated in the sting operations in question -- operations that resulted in 15 arrest warrants -- requested and paid only for a massage, and did not participate in sexual acts.

In a press release, FPD went on to state, “Officers carried out their duties lawfully in consultation with FPD’s partner agencies. There have been claims made that the officers’ actions were illegal, however, that is not correct.”

The Flagstaff City Council, Shimoni was clear to say, was not a partner in planning the massage parlor sting. “I’ve asked that moving forward the council be involved in planning future investigations like these,” he said.

The public response has moved the mayor and city council to other forms of action as well. Mayor Deasy told the Daily Sun he is looking into the incident(s) personally and has submitted multiple records requests. Councilmembers have addressed the topic in an executive session, according to Shimoni, and they plan to discuss the investigation at a public meeting when the council reconvenes in August.

“People are frustrated and concerned. Rightly so. I am too,” Shimoni said. “After learning about the sting, I immediately got in touch with people who work on the ground here in Flagstaff who better understand how to address this topic -- those who know how to take a victim-centered approach.”

He’s talking in part about Wyatt, the Human Trafficking Project Coordinator with FIAT. The community collective is made up of professional service providers and volunteers who collect local data on human trafficking, provide resources to victims, and educate the public and first responders. Wyatt will be presenting Tuesday night during the online event.

“I wanted to use my platform to bring in the experts and facilitate a discussion,” Shimoni said. “People get to hear from the experts directly, learn about the situation at hand and best practices. When things spiral out, the best thing to do is communicate.”

What do Wyatt and FIAT want to communicate? First, addressing human trafficking involves providing support to victims.

“It is important to recognize that victims in the life of trafficking often don’t know they’re experiencing exploitation. We want opportunities for people to get services without felony charges that prevent them from getting housing, getting employment, getting out of the life and cycle,” Wyatt said.

She said it takes an average of 7-10 attempts at running away, points of contact with police or other interventions for a victim to break the cycle of exploitation. “There is going to be a lot of mistrust, so we need to show up with non-judgmental support and resources,” Wyatt said.

When it comes to combating sexual exploitation and human trafficking, Wyatt said the victim-centered approach puts an emphasis on deterring demand — that is, focusing on education and even legal repercussions for buyers.

“I’m passionate about bringing ordinances to the city that address buyers. If there aren’t people willing to participate in buying sex, we can end that kind of exploitation. Demand is what puts people at risk for exploitation,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said the current conversation about the FPD sting might lead to positive change for victims of trafficking: “This has opened up the opportunity for our city and county to address those [legislative] initiatives.”

The online forum will stream on Councilmember Shimoni’s official Facebook Page, and his City Council YouTube Channel.