City council prioritizes ‘keeping doors open’ for future of Flagstaff water

Amid concerns of negative impacts to water quality and unbalanced investments, Flagstaff City Council gave direction on Tuesday to move ahead with two water-related projects on the basis of preserving future water opportunities for the city.

The two items discussed during the work session were completion of an application to a federal drought response program grant and the acquisition of real property necessary to progress the Red Gap Ranch water pipeline. Council directed staff to move forward with both actions.

The first item concerned application to a U.S Department of Interior WaterSMART grant. According to the meeting agenda, the grants are designed to “support a proactive approach to drought by providing financial assistance to implement projects that will build long-term resilience to drought.”

The City of Flagstaff is interested in using the possible grant money for the construction of an aquifer recharge and recovery project that would put A+ grade reclaimed water back into groundwater supplies, thereby “recharging” the local aquifer and helping to ensure a future water supply. The city is requesting U.S. Bureau of Reclamation funding in the amount of $4,225,551 or 50% of federal cost share for the completion of $8,589,440 worth of design, permitting, environmental compliance and construction that will be completed by December 2025.

Using even the highest-grade reclaimed water to recharge groundwater supplies is not risk-free, explained Robert Vane of the Flagstaff Water Group.

The greatest risk is of aquifer contamination from chemicals of emerging concern (CECs), which can include pharmaceuticals, personal care products, estrogen-like compounds, flame retardants, detergents, and some industrial chemicals with potentially significant impact on human health and aquatic life.

CECs are unregulated by state and federal water quality agencies both because they occur at difficult-to-detect concentrations and have received insufficient testing. Because they are unregulated, CECs may be present in A+ reclaimed water. They require advanced treatment to be removed completely. Under its current design, the project proposed for the WaterSMART grant does not include these advanced treatments.

“This is an area that should be approached carefully,” Vane warned during the meeting.

His cautions were echoed by Councilmember Jim McCarthy, who spoke of laboratory studies demonstrating the risks of CECs and suggested a conservative approach to preserving Flagstaff’s water quality. McCarthy pointed to Scottsdale, whose water managers oversee a robust groundwater recharging program complete with advanced treatment for CECs.

“The Scottsdale water treatment staff think that it is unwise to put A+ water into their aquifer,” McCarthy reported. “When asked why, I was told that there were two reasons. One is that they do not want to contaminate their aquifer, and second, they believe that their recovery wells need less maintenance if they are not subjected to the lower-grade water.”

It makes sense to secure quantity first, then address quality, said Brad Hill, interim water services director. He deemed the proposed grant-funded project “very appropriate from a water services perspective” in that it would allow the city to begin to take full advantage of reclaimed water resources.

“The next step of this conversation is not just water management, but water quality,” Hill said, implying that advanced treatment options could be explored after the recharge and recovery project was secured.

“I think it’s important we take advantage of this opportunity,” said vice mayor Miranda Sweet, urging continued cooperation and investigations of water quality.

“This won’t be the end of our water conversations,” she added.

The logic of seizing the grant opportunity while available prevailed. Council decided 6-1, with only McCarthy voting nay, to move ahead with the WaterSMART grant application. If awarded, Council will still have to approve acceptance of the grant funds, and be able to negotiate award agreements.

A similar logic was applied to acceptance of an ordinance allowing for the acquisition of property necessary for the Red Gap Ranch water pipeline project. The project, which proposes sourcing Flagstaff water via a pipeline from Red Gap Ranch roughly 40 miles away, has faced scrutiny as an expensive and unbalanced investment of funds that could be allocated toward other water security methods, such as direct potable reuse (DPR).

Due to the expense of a 40-mile pipeline, Red Gap Ranch water “won’t be paid for for years,” argued Ward Davis of the Flagstaff Water Group.

Davis urged to see Council and staff make more serious investments toward expanding DPR in Flagstaff. Councilmember Austin Aslan agreed, saying “we really need to show the public that we’re committed to alternatives.”

Much like with the WaterSMART grant, Red Gap Ranch included an element of exigency because the property necessary for the pipeline is subject to public auction. If not acquired now, the opportunity might not present itself again.

“I’m in favor of keeping doors open,” said Councilmember Khara House.

Despite reservations, House's attitude summarized the general approach of city council.

Acceptance of the ordinance permitting Red Gap Ranch property acquisition passed unanimously.