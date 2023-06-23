Flagstaff City Council approved a contract for recycling services this week, to begin later this summer.

At the moment, the city is still having recycled materials brought to the City of Phoenix’s Northgate Materials Recovery Facility, after the Flagstaff recycling facility closed suddenly this spring.

The new contract with Friedman Recycling Company will still have recyclables going down to the valley, but those materials will be brought to a facility owned and operated by Friedman rather than City of Phoenix.

City solid waste director Evan Tyrell told the council that the new contract will be significantly less expensive than the emergency contract that the city signed with Phoenix earlier this year.

The company Joe Dirt Excavating, Inc. will continue hauling recyclables to Phoenix until the Freidman is ready to take those operations over, Tyrell said.

Tyrell said Freidman will be able to haul materials from Flagstaff to their own Phoenix facility in a far more efficient way.

“Right now were hauling multiple trucks down to the valley. This new contract kind of optimizes that where instead of hauling eight to 10 tons per haul, were hauling 10 to 20 tons per haul, so were basically cutting our transportation needs in half,” Tyrell said.

The contract with Friedman is currently set to last 6-months with two potential three month extensions.

City officials say they still plan to develop a longer term recycling contract, be it with Freidman or another recycling processer.

With an estimated total of 550 tons of commingled recyclables per month, city officials say the contract is expected to cost the city $65,000 per month, or $118 per ton, post-collection.

The contract does include substantial fees for dealing with contamination within Flagstaff’s recycling, putting new emphasis on the city reducing the amount of trash that ends up in the recycling.

Flagstaff has long had problems with trash ending up mixed with the recycling, increasing costs or sorting through the materials.

City manager Greg Clifton reassured council that the city would be taking renewed steps to educate the public and commercial business on what materials can be recycled.

“We will be embarking on a significant education program, re-education program. [Contamination form non-recyclables] is an issue and its one that’s going to start being more costly for this community if we don’t start getting on top of it,” Clifton said. “It will be a collaborative effort. Sustainability and solid waste will be helping to lead that charge. […] Were excited to lower our contamination rate, increase our solid waste diversion rate.”

There is no change to the types of recycling materials that the City currently accepts.

Residents and businesses should recycle only acceptable materials and those materials should be empty, clean, dry and loose (not contained in plastic bags).

For more information, visit flagstaff.az.gov/2322/Residential-Trash-Recycle-Services.