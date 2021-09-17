City clerk: How to engage with elected officials in Flagstaff

Another way to submit a comment for the official record is to send the city council a comment through email. Written comments for a specific meeting should be sent to the public comment email (publiccomment@flagstaff.az.gov), Saltzburg said.

“Those comments are incorporated into the official record of the city for the minutes that are generated for that meeting,” Saltzburg said.

In addition to written comments, the public has the ability to provide verbal comments during weekly city council meetings either on specific agenda items or pertaining to an unrelated manner.

Those wanting to make a verbal comment while physically attending a city council meeting are asked to fill out a yellow comment card located at the back of the chambers. The card should be submitted to the city clerk on duty, after which verbal commenters will be called to speak during the meeting.

Similar to submitting a written comment virtually, the public can now make verbal comments to the council remotely. Located at the top of the weekly city council agenda is a link that the public can use to join a virtual comment waiting room. Once inside, staff will provide further instruction.