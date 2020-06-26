City borrows against facilities to pay off pension debt

The city is not required to provide properties that equal the value of debt because the properties included are considered highly essential to the organization and because the city has a fairly high credit rating.

If the city were to default on the new debts, it could loose those facilities.

“The City of Flagstaff’s decisive action to pay off their unfunded pension liability is emblematic of the city’s can-do spirit and commitment to public safety,” state pension administrator Mike Townsend said. “PSPRS will continue to work with Arizona employers, municipalities, and agencies on proposals like this and other strategies to provide information and education in support of possible solutions to reduce the pension burden on cities and taxpayers.”

In refinancing the pension debt, the city expect to have the pension fully funded by June 30, 2021. The city expects to pay off the new debt fully by June 30, 2040.

“The biggest risk with the current unfunded pension liability is doing nothing. If the city was to simply stay the course and fund this debt each year, we will continue to lose ground,” said City Manager Greg Clifton.

As the pension debt grew, paying it off had become a top priority for city leaders and the council spent hours discussing the issue during this past year’s budget process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2