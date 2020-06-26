City borrows against facilities to pay off pension debt

This week, the Flagstaff City Council approved measures to refinance money owed to the state’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).
That debt has been growing through the years to as much as $112 million in fiscal year 2021 and city staff say it has become a significant drag on the city’s annual budget.
Refinancing should allow for more predictable and feasible debt payments that the city can then fully pay off.
“The decision to address the PSPRS unfunded liability in this fashion is one of the most important decisions the council has made this year,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans. “This will save our taxpayers approximately $65 million and frees up general fund revenues to support other community needs and priorities.”
To pay down the debt, the city borrowed money against several city facilities it would then pay off, similar to a mortgage on a home.
Included in the arrangement are several city properties, including five fire stations, Flagstaff City Hall, the downtown library and the Aquaplex. Also included is a police warehouse, the Jay Lively Activity Center, the downtown visitor center and the Milligan House.
The total value of all those properties is estimated at approximately $58.3 million, or about 45% of the money the city is borrowing, according to the city.
The city is not required to provide properties that equal the value of debt because the properties included are considered highly essential to the organization and because the city has a fairly high credit rating.
If the city were to default on the new debts, it could loose those facilities.
“The City of Flagstaff’s decisive action to pay off their unfunded pension liability is emblematic of the city’s can-do spirit and commitment to public safety,” state pension administrator Mike Townsend said. “PSPRS will continue to work with Arizona employers, municipalities, and agencies on proposals like this and other strategies to provide information and education in support of possible solutions to reduce the pension burden on cities and taxpayers.”
In refinancing the pension debt, the city expect to have the pension fully funded by June 30, 2021. The city expects to pay off the new debt fully by June 30, 2040.
“The biggest risk with the current unfunded pension liability is doing nothing. If the city was to simply stay the course and fund this debt each year, we will continue to lose ground,” said City Manager Greg Clifton.
As the pension debt grew, paying it off had become a top priority for city leaders and the council spent hours discussing the issue during this past year’s budget process.
