City alerts voters of ballot inconsistency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Flagstaff is hoping to correct an inconsistency between the ballots and the information pamphlet regarding the number of mayoral candidates a voter can support during the August primary election.

Voters are supposed to mark down their support for just one mayoral candidate on the August ballot, according to a city press release.

That’s despite contradictory information printed on the information packets which were sent to every registered voter. On those packets, voters are told to vote for two candidates.

But that information within the packets is incorrect, according to the city.

If a voter does mark two candidates for mayor, both votes would be nullified but the rest of their ballot would still be counted, said city clerk Stacy Saltzburg in an email.

If a ballot has been filled out incorrectly but has not been put in the mail, a voter can request a new ballot from the Coconino County Elections office.

A voter could also take their spoiled ballot to the County’s 3rd Street drive up service window or at their Flagstaff Mall office and request a replacement ballot up until Monday, August 3rd, Saltzburg said.