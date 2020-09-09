City accepting submissions in Agassiz Street renaming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Flagstaff is looking for potential new street names to replace Agassiz Street in downtown Flagstaff and the Southside.

The deadline to submit names is Sept. 30. The city has held several virtual town hall meetings to inform residents of the name change and gather potential names.

A fourth virtual town hall event is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

The city council told staff it would like to see the name of Agassiz Street changed in June, citing the racist history of the street's namesake, Louis Agassiz.

Agassiz was a Swiss scientist in the 1800s who promoted racist myths that there existed biologically distinct races of people who developed from different parts of the earth. Agassiz believed these races could be ranked by development, with white Europeans at the top.

His ideas were used to defend slavery and historians have drawn links from Agassiz’s ideas to Nazi ideology and eugenics.

Names can be submitted to city public affairs director Jessica Drum at JDrum@flagstaffaz.gov. Submissions should include a rationale for why the name should be chosen.