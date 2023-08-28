The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Sustainability Commission is opening applications for the Neighborhood Sustainability Grants Program.

The city will be accepting grant applications from September 1-30.

The program hopes to inspire projects that enhance sustainability and foster community partnerships, officials say.

Grants of up to $7,500 are available. Groups, nonprofits, individuals and businesses with sustainability-related projects within Flagstaff city limits are invited to apply.

Specifically, the Sustainability Commission is seeking community-centered projects in the categories of food, waste, climate action, resilience, transportation, building energy, and public health. The Flagstaff Sustainability Commission made up of seven Flagstaff residents, will review and determine awardees.

Last year, 10 local groups and individuals received awards.

A few of the projects include energy-efficient lighting improvements at the Harbert Chapel, Flagstaff Disc Golf Club’s installation of locally made bike racks at two disc golf courses, and the Arizona 4H Youth Foundation’s implementation of a Community Horticultural Therapy program at Killip Elementary.

A grant workshop will be held on Thursday, September 7th from 5:30-7:00 pm at the Flagstaff Sustainability Office (419 N. Mogollon St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001) and over Microsoft Teams. Grant guidelines, application instructions, and workshop registration can be found here: www.flagstaff.az.gov/albertsgrant.

For any related questions, please contact Tia Hatton, Sustainability Coordinator, at tia.hatton@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-213-2153.