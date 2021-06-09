Citizen petition asks Flagstaff to allocate resources towards bike safety

The petition calls for the city to install protected bike lanes on Beaver Street, San Francisco Avenue, Butler Avenue and Fourth Street by December 2022. On larger thoroughfares, such as West Route 66 and Milton Avenue, the petition asks for those changes to be made by December 2023.

Advocates are also calling for the speed limit to be reduced to 25 miles per hour on Butler Avenue and Lone Tree Road. Activists want to see those changes made by August 2022.

Even before the petition, locals took to social media to call for a speed limit reduction on Butler Avenue. Flagstaff local James Holeman, who moved to the corner of Butler and San Francisco Street in 2007, created a public Facebook page the day after Friday’s accident calling for the same changes.

As the location of the recent accident, Butler has seen more attention than most for proposed changes.

Heinsius said bicyclist safety has been an issue in Flagstaff for some time, but the city has not been quick enough to act.

“It's getting more and more dangerous to ride,” Heinsius said. "We’ve seen that be an issue for a long time, and while there may be money budgeted, what changes have been made?”