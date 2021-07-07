Citing housing affordability, Council narrowly approves Aura Flagstaff project

During that meeting, the majority on Council approved the project but only allowed it to have 137 units. Representatives for the Texas-based developer Trinsic had said that lowering the unit count would kill the project by making it financially unfeasible.

But several councilmembers appeared to have changed their tune in the intervening weeks.

Daggett, Salas and Sweet were all skeptical of the project last month, but in the end opted to support it because of the benefits to affordable housing it would bring.

And both Daggett and Sweet said that was not an easy decision for them to make.

“This project has really has left me looking at my decision-making in a new light. As a councilmember, it’s my job to pick apart a project and weigh the pros and cons for our community,” Sweet said. “When I weigh the values of our community, I clearly see value in this project and the housing it offers for our community.”

Daggett found herself in a similar position, caught between the potential for more housing and the issues she still had with the proposal.

“The challenge here for me is evaluating and balancing sometimes competing interests and values,” she said.