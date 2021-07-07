 Skip to main content
Citing housing affordability, Council narrowly approves Aura Flagstaff project
Aura Flagstaff project

Site plans for the proposed Aura Flagstaff project.

 Courtesy

After several months of negotiation, the Flagstaff City Council narrowly approved the construction of a new apartment complex just off of Lake Mary Road this week.

The project, dubbed Aura Flagstaff, will bring 160 one- and two-bedroom apartments to an 11-acre section of property that is bisected by both High Country Trail and a set of transmission lines.

Councilmembers Adam Shimoni, Regina Salas and Miranda Sweet, and Vice Mayor Becky Daggett all voted to support the project, while Mayor Paul Deasy and Councilmembers Austin Aslan and Jim McCarthy were in opposition.

Supporters of the project pointed to the affordable housing emergency that Council declared just last year and the affordable housing units the developer promised to provide as a significant benefit that the project would bring.

Those in opposition felt the developer had been less than willing to compromise and that the project did not fit with the city’s zoning code.

The project has been controversial, with many residents of the neighboring Ponderosa Trails neighborhood opposing the proposal for several years. Residents have said the project does not fit with the character of their neighborhood and does not comply with city plans for the area.

The project’s approval came as a reversal in direction from how the city council moved on the project during their last discussion in June.

During that meeting, the majority on Council approved the project but only allowed it to have 137 units. Representatives for the Texas-based developer Trinsic had said that lowering the unit count would kill the project by making it financially unfeasible.

But several councilmembers appeared to have changed their tune in the intervening weeks.

Daggett, Salas and Sweet were all skeptical of the project last month, but in the end opted to support it because of the benefits to affordable housing it would bring.

And both Daggett and Sweet said that was not an easy decision for them to make.

“This project has really has left me looking at my decision-making in a new light. As a councilmember, it’s my job to pick apart a project and weigh the pros and cons for our community,” Sweet said. “When I weigh the values of our community, I clearly see value in this project and the housing it offers for our community.”

Daggett found herself in a similar position, caught between the potential for more housing and the issues she still had with the proposal.

“The challenge here for me is evaluating and balancing sometimes competing interests and values,” she said.

Of the 160 apartments the project will include, 32 of the units will be designated for low income residents for a period of 60 years.

The rest of the units will be rented at the market rate. 

Notably, based on the city incentives the developer is opting into, the project is only required to provide 20 units as designated affordable housing for a period of 30 years. But staff said the developer voluntarily increased the amount of units they would provide, and the length of the affordable designation.

The developer also agreed to build and maintain several public amenities, including a number of new public pickleball courts on the property and a new section of urban trail nearby, as well as building the project to be compatible with the city’s sustainability goals.

But that didn’t move every member of Council, including Aslan, who referred to the developer's offer as a “squirrel” meant to distract from the real issues Council had with the project.

“I was hoping they would come back to us with some sort of give-and-take. Instead, they have effectively cried, ‘Look, squirrel!’ in the hope of distracting us,” Aslan said.

McCarthy agreed and added that he didn’t think the project complied with the intent of the city’s rules on density.

“I also have to take into account the intent of the zoning code and that I take very seriously. If we’re not going to have a zoning code that we stand by or respect, we should either revise it or repeal it,” McCarthy said.

At the heart of Council's problems with the project are two acres of land that are north of High Country Trail. Despite being part of the parcel, the acres will not be developed or open to either the public or residents.

Because of that, several councilmembers previously said that area should not be included as part of the development at all, thus lowering the total allowed number of units. That was the belief that spurred the initial vote to approve the project at just 137 units last month, a decision the developer said would have ended the project.

McCarthy said he believed city council should call the developer’s bluff and approve the project at the lower unit count. McCarthy predicted that if Council did that, the developer would be back with a new proposal matching the lower unit count.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

