Jesus Elias Cruz-Lopez is awaiting extradition to Coconino County after he was arrested by US Marshals on July 27. Investigators believe he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the Cinder Hills OHV Recreation Area earlier this summer.

Over the past several months, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies have been searching for the 26-year-old Cruz-Lopez.

Their search began after the victim told her family she had been assaulted by a man who took her on a UTV ride. Her family confronted the suspect at the time, and he fled on foot.

CCSO launched a ground search of the OHV area and worked with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to search the skies via helicopter to no avail.

The US Marshals Service eventually got a lead on Cruz-Lopez’s location, in East Phoenix and took him into custody there.

“Thanks to the unceasing dedication of the men and women of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, Jesus Cruz-Lopez is behind bars today,” said Acting United States Marshal Van Bayless. “The United States Marshals Service works daily with our partnering law enforcement agencies to ensure that no fugitive can escape justice, no matter where they run.”

Cruz-Lopez was booked at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detention Facility. He’ll be extradited to Coconino County.