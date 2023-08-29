The Coconino Panthers volleyball team was fired up as it came running into the gym in white, decorated cowboy hats Monday at Coconino High School. And despite a tough loss, the players kept that ecstatic energy all night long in a tough, five-set brawl against the Cactus Cobras.

The Cobras won 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10 in the season's opening match.

Helping lead the way were two juniors who never left the court. Setter and hitter Lucy Steigler remained focused and competitive. Pin hitter Laurel Cernohous kept a smile and remained calm throughout the tight, back-and-forth match.

Panthers coach Scott Dendy ran a 6-2 offense, keeping both Steigler and Cernohous on the court at all times.

“I think they both lead in their own ways, and they are different,” Dendy explained. “Laurel is very steady, you can hardly ever rattle her -- which is why she is great in high-pressure situations. Just her steadiness on the court makes her a rock. Lucy is such a competitor that her energy is contagious.”

The Panthers came out strong, beating the Cobras 25-21 in the first set. Steigler set the tone with a vicious line attack from the outside that stunned the crowd, putting the Panthers ahead 7-6. The battle continued until Cernohous contributed two fiery kills, making the score 18-14 and creating a comfortable gap.

Cernohous also added two blocks in set one. Her leadership, in her eyes, comes from her ability to quickly move past mistakes.

“I try to have a goldfish memory -- which is when you forget your mistake immediately after you make it,” she said.

The gym got loud when the Panthers made a mid-set run in the second. A kill from Cernohous started the burst, and two service aces were added by junior defensive specialist Ava Gray to move the Panthers from down two points to ahead 8-6. Ultimately, the Cobras battled back and beat the Panthers 25-22.

The Cobras kept momentum in the third set, beating the Panthers in an even tighter margin, 25-23. Despite two losses in a row, the Panthers had positive energy.

The Cobras kept dominating in the fourth, quickly taking a 10-6 lead. Two aces by Cernohous, a few kills from junior Emma Jones and junior Adison Calahan put the Panthers up 13-11. The Cobras tried to sneak back, but an ace from Steigler brought the momentum back to the Panthers.

Then the fourth set got extremely tight. In a rally that lasted over a minute, the Panthers were able to tie the game at 24-24. The crowd erupted. This momentum continued, and the Panthers won 28-26.

Dendy said he learned a lot about his team.

“It looked there for a little bit that we were just going to lose in four and give up,” he said. “I think that really showed me something positive. They weren’t just going to give it up, even when we were down five or six in the fourth set, we came back and ended up winning that. We had momentum there for a minute.”

The Panthers lost a heartbreaking fifth set 15-10. Back-to-back kills from junior Raleigh Poulter got the Panthers fired up, but they could not break away.

Last year, the Panthers traveled to Cactus and got swept 3-0 in the home opener. Steigler said despite the tough loss, they learned the right things to move forward.

“I am really proud of everyone,” Steigler said. “I don’t think we expected this for our first game. I think we’re all pretty impressed with ourselves, and just knowing we almost won that, we can win more games in the future.”

And Coconino has a quick turnaround, already facing a Grand Canyon Region opponent in the first week. The Panthers are traveling to Prescott Wednesday to play the Badgers.

Dendy said this home opener helped them prepare for the odd schedule this year.

“It’s really nice to see a very tough team on our opener so we have that under our belt. They’re a good team, and we handled it well. I think that gives us confidence, even though we didn't come away with a win.”