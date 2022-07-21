Christmas in July: Little America launches ticket sales for their popular North Pole Experience

When high temperatures are still forecast in the 80s, it’s hard to imagine drinking hot cocoa and taking in the sight of thousands of twinkle lights. That hasn’t stopped the folks at Little America Hotel from thinking about Christmas in July. They're laying the groundwork for Kris Kringle’s annual arrival at the North Pole Experience.

The North Pole Experience (NPX) has been a holiday event staple in Northern Arizona for 14 years running. From November 12 through December 24, families travel by trolley through acres of ponderosa pines on a magical journey to Santa’s workshop. On the way, they visit Santa’s Bakery and Elf University for a little cookie tasting and a crash course in toy making — North Pole style.

This year, visitors don’t have to wait for the leaves to change colors to start making their holiday plans. Ticket sales for the North Pole Experience are on-sale now, and event planners say there are a couple of reasons why.

According to Morgan Vanderwall, a spokesperson for the North Pole Experience, it’s not uncommon for the event to book quickly. Weekend spots typically start selling out in the fall.

But there’s another reason why the folks at Little America and NPX are giving customers extra lead time.

After a few years of quarantine and socially distanced holidays, Vanderwall says a lot of families will be getting back to their holiday traditions. That has NPX anticipating larger than average crowds, and greater public interest in activities that were canceled or delayed by the pandemic.

Early ticket sales aren’t the only thing that’s new this year. The traditional trolley ride will be served up with a side of culinary delight. In addition to the usual North Pole Experience staples, the kitchens at Little America Hotel will prepare a special holiday buffet breakfast, attended by the jolly elf himself -- Santa Claus.

To learn more about the event, visit www.flagstaff.littleamerica.com/north-pole-experience.