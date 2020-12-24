Christmas Eve Religious Services

Bridge Church Christmas Eve Service: 4-6:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive. Free; RSVP for Christmas Eve. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-christmas-eve-service-tickets-131922558925.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Worship Christmas services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Thursday. Drive to the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church, 3600 N. Fourth St., tune to 91.1 on your car radio: Birth of Christ! carols, holy communion. Or online at (www.epiphanyaz.org).
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 5:30-6:30 p.m.;Beacon UU Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St. 928-779-4492. Thursday, Christmas Eve! 5:30 p.m. "Blessings, Come!" Virtual worship watch party on Zoom. https://go.evvnt.com/722218-0.
Central Church Christmas Eve Experience: 6-7 p.m.; 5100 Test Drive. 928-606-9052; Central Church Christmas Eve Experience. https://go.evvnt.com/720822-0.