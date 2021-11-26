Children's Health Center receives National Teddy Bear Day donations from institute

Patients at the Children’s Health Center (CHC) will be getting a surprise on their next visit thanks to a donation from the Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic and Spine Institute.

For National Teddy Bear Day, the institute raised money to purchase stuffed bears to donate to the CHC.

The institute has been celebrating unusual holidays lately as a way to bring its team together, community relations liaison Amanda Filippi said, coning up with events such as Lollipop Day or Electronic Card Day.

“Just fun, weird, unique holidays that nobody would ever think of,” she said.

For National Teddy Bear Day on Sept. 9, they decided to take the event outside of the office.

“Our idea was to raise the money in our clinic to donate to CHC because they see a lot of kids in different medical situations,” Filippi said.

The institute’s clinic hosted a fundraiser throughout August and September, with patients donating enough to purchase 60 bears to give to CHC.

Keith Garrison, director at CHS, said the bears would be given to patients coming in for an appointment, and that kids were “really excited” about the toys.

“When we have services that we have to perform that aren’t comfortable...we’ll usually give them the teddy bear before because it helps calm their fears. For a lot of these kids, they see doctors a lot of times and it’s not usually a pleasant experience. We want to try to make it as happy and as non-frightening as possible, [so it’s] not scary for them,” he said.

This is the institute’s first year celebrating National Teddy Bear Day, which Filippi said they hope to make an annual event.

