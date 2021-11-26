 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Children's Health Center receives National Teddy Bear Day donations from institute

  • 0
Caring in Bear-ing

Atticus Richhart, 4, sits surrounded by bears as Keith Garrison, director of the Children’s Health Center, asks him which bear he would like on Thursday, Nov. 18.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Patients at the Children’s Health Center (CHC) will be getting a surprise on their next visit thanks to a donation from the Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic and Spine Institute.

For National Teddy Bear Day, the institute raised money to purchase stuffed bears to donate to the CHC.

The institute has been celebrating unusual holidays lately as a way to bring its team together, community relations liaison Amanda Filippi said, coning up with events such as Lollipop Day or Electronic Card Day.

“Just fun, weird, unique holidays that nobody would ever think of,” she said.

For National Teddy Bear Day on Sept. 9, they decided to take the event outside of the office.

“Our idea was to raise the money in our clinic to donate to CHC because they see a lot of kids in different medical situations,” Filippi said.

'Unbearably' Cute

Atticus Richhart, 4, sits surrounded by teddy bears at the Children’s Health Center last week.

The institute’s clinic hosted a fundraiser throughout August and September, with patients donating enough to purchase 60 bears to give to CHC. 

Keith Garrison, director at CHS, said the bears would be given to patients coming in for an appointment, and that kids were “really excited” about the toys.

People are also reading…

“When we have services that we have to perform that aren’t comfortable...we’ll usually give them the teddy bear before because it helps calm their fears. For a lot of these kids, they see doctors a lot of times and it’s not usually a pleasant experience. We want to try to make it as happy and as non-frightening as possible, [so it’s] not scary for them,” he said.

This is the institute’s first year celebrating National Teddy Bear Day, which Filippi said they hope to make an annual event.

Jessica Duckett is the director of Teddy Bear Daycare and Preschools in northern Virginia.  "It's hard to be there for the staff, the families, the children. It's hard because I feel like we're running out of answers sometimes," she said.Duckett says her best days at work are when she can help a family, but that's getting harder and harder as she struggles to keep her schools fully staffed.  "I have about 60 children enrolled. While my capacity is a 109, I only have 60 enrolled and I have about 15 staff, and I'm probably short five to six full-time staff in order to get fully staffed," she said.Staffing has long been an issue at daycares and preschools. It's a labor-intensive job with low pay and often no benefits.  Now, President Joe Biden wants the government to step in and subsidize child care as part of his Build Back Better plan. "This is a fundamental game changer for families and for our economy as more parents, especially women, can back to work and work in the workforce," he said.The plan seeks $400 billion in new federal spending to make child care more affordable for families providing universal pre-K for all 3-and-4-year-olds and limiting child care costs to no more than 7% of parents' income for families making less than $300,000 a year.  About 1 million people were working in child care as of February 2020. Over 1/3 of the workforce left during the pandemic, and nearly 127,000 workers have still not returned, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children. "COVID was that straw that broke the camel's back in labor and we're in, what I would call a perfect storm, for a labor shortage in child care," Cindy Lehnhoff said.The average hourly wage for a child care worker is about $12. A September 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Treasury found that in 41 states, more than 15% of child care workers live below the poverty line. Lehnhoff says many former child care workers are now seeking better paying jobs, often in the public school system. Duckett says low wages pose the biggest challenge to hiring new workers, but she also says she can't afford to pay workers more unless she brings in more children to her facilities and she can't do that without full staffing. "It's frustrating to see that my staff, my good quality staff that I have, are being stressed because we're short staffed," she said. "The families are being stressed because I have some that have babies that they want to come in a couple of months and I have to pray that we have staff to bring those siblings in. And so, I think it's just an unfair, unfortunate situation for everybody."Duckett says more resources will help families and make the system work better for everyone. "I think that the fact that this is going to help multiple families at different levels is one of the most important things for me because I think that it makes it a little bit more even, more fair," she said. "The same thing for the centers the schools being able to [let] everybody get a piece of the pie, essentially, also will help and make it fair."
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)